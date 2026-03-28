The official balance sheet crosses a new threshold, war crimes succeed each other every hour

The daily report published at the end of the afternoon by the Lebanese Ministry of Health now sets the cumulative balance of payments for the year.1,189 deathsand3,427 injuredbetween March 2 and March 28. On 28 March alone, the same report states that47 deathsand112 injured. The official infographic attached to the press release also confirms the magnitude of the losses in all categories of population and illustrates the concentration of the strikes in the South, Nabatiyah, Bekaa and north-east of the country.

The official document also highlights the price paid by the medical sector and relief. According to the PHEOC infographic,51 health sector members killed,126 injured,48 sanitary vehicleswere affected,18 outpatient medical centresaffected,75 attacks on emergency servicesidentified and5 hospitalsforced to close. This is no longer a collateral ad hoc damage: it is now a structural feature of this war sequence.

The first responders still in the sight

Among the highlights of the day, several attacks once again hit relief. The National Information Agency reported the death of first aid workers fromKachafat al-Rissalain a strike on the road toZawtar al-Sharqiyah. Other rescue workers were also killed in theKfartibnit-Arnounaccording to local dispatches relayed throughout the day.

At the same time, evacuation operations continued under strikes. NNA indicated that in theHanniyéfive bodies of Syrian victims were removed from the rubble and eight wounded transported, indicating that several raids of the day had targeted or affected areas that had already been bruised, where relief assistance often took place in extremely degraded conditions.

Three journalists killed in Jezzine

Another major event of this March 28th: the death ofthree journalistsin an Israeli strike against a vehicle in theJezzine. Reuters and the Associated Press report that the victims areAli Choueib, correspondent of Al-Manar,Fatima Ftouni, journalist of Al-Mayadeen, and his brotherMohammed FtouniVideographer. The Lebanese Presidency has denounced a flagrant violation of international protections for journalists.

The Israeli army claimed that Ali Shueib was linked to Hezbollah, without providing at this stage any convincing public evidence and without responding in detail to the other two victims. This point counts, because it is not only an additional human assessment: it reinforces the impression of an enlargement of the targets affected to the press, following several similar incidents in recent days.

Civilians affected between Rmeich and Debel

The day was also marked by the death oftwo civilians, a father and his son, targeted as they were driving in the area ofal-Uwaynat, betweenRmeichandDebel. The National Information Agency states that they were hit by heavy fire at their civilian vehicle. This episode confirms that the roads of the South also remain exposed, including for inhabitants without a military or media role.

A day of strikes on a very wide arc from the South

Beyond these specific cases, the day’s dispatches describe a sequence of strikes extended to many locations and sectors of the South Lebanon. In particular, NNA reported shelling or raiding of areas around theNabatiyah,Zawtar,Kfartibnit,Arnoun, as well as on the south coast and several villages in the border strip. The overall picture is that of continuous military pressure, without visible stabilization at the end of the day.

Militaryly, war remains active on both sides of the border. Reports from the Lebanese press refer to the continued Israeli strikes, while shots against Israeli forces south of the border are also mentioned in the day’s coverage. But at 6 p.m., the dominant element remains less tactical than the human balance and the nature of the targets affected: first aid workers, journalists, civilians on roads and residential areas.

The item at 6 p.m.

At 6 p.m., the observation is clear. The official balance sheet of the Ministry of Health has risen again, reaching1,189 deathsand3,427 injuredsince March 2. For the only day of March 28,47 people were killedand112 injured. But behind these figures, the day leaves above all the image of a front that is now well beyond the only military field: the first aid workers continue to be beaten, three journalists were killed in Jezzine, and civilians died again on the southern roads.