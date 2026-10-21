21 octobre 2026
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The mummies of the Holy Valley of Qadisha

Libnanews
· 1 min read · 6 views

The mummies of the holy valley of Qadisha, a Christian refuge since the 7th century, the Qadisha Valley houses the Qannoubin monastery, the seat of the Maronite patriarchate from 1440 to 1823. His crypt keeps..

Les momies de la vallée sainte de Qadisha 🇱🇧
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The mummies of the Holy Valley of Qadisha

A Christian refuge since the 7th century, the Qadisha Valley houses the Qannoubine Monastery, the seat of the Maronite Patriarchate from 1440 to 1823. His crypt preserves 17 mummified patriarchs. In 1990, 8 Maronite mummies from the 13th century were discovered, now exhibited at the Beirut National Museum. Ranked UNESCO since 1998.

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