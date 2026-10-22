The Anthropoid Sarcophagus of Saida The basement of the Beirut National Museum houses 31 Anthropoid Sarcophagus in Paros white marble, discovered in Saida — the largest collection in the world. Every face is..
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The Anthropoid Sarcophagus of Saida
The basement of the Beirut National Museum houses 31 anthropoid white marble sarcophagi from Paros, discovered in Saida — the largest collection in the world. Each face is unique, carved between the sixth and fourth centuries BC, according to an Egyptian tradition adopted by the Phoenicians. Part of it comes from George Ford’s excavations in the early 20th century.
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