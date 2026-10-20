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PALAIS AUDI, SAIDA — The secret of soap Aleppo

Libnanews
· 1 min read · 6 views

PALAIS AUDI, SAIDA — The secret of the soap of Aleppo At the heart of the traditional souks of Saida, the Audi Palace houses the Savon Museum, installed on an old 17th century factory. Opened in 2000..

PALAIS AUDI, SAÏDA — Le secret du savon d’Alep
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PALAIS AUDI, SAIDA — The secret of Aleppo’s soap

In the heart of the traditional souks of Saida, the Audi Palace houses the Savon Museum, located on an old 17th century factory. Opened in 2000 by the Audi Foundation, it reconstructs the artisanal manufacture of soap with olive oil — a millennial know-how with four ingredients, refined into chimneys for 6 months to 3 years. All around, the Khan El-Francj, built by Emir Fakhreddine II, and the vaulted alleyways of the old souks continue to bring this centuries-old trading maze to life.

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