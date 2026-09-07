The first Oncology Summit in Lebanon organized by AstraZeneca brings together regional experts to advance cancer management

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Beirut, 7 September 2026The first Oncology Summit organized by AstraZeneca in Lebanon under the theme « Opening the way for the future of cancer management » brought together leading experts in oncology from Lebanon and Libya, along with members of international faculties, for two days of scientific exchanges and collaboration devoted to advancing cancer care and improving patient outcomes. The summit gave rise to discussions on the evolution of management standards, emerging scientific advances and multidisciplinary approaches in lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, breast cancer, and ovarian cancer.

» Scientific meetings like this are essential to advance the practice of oncology, » saiddr. Arafat Tfayli, Chair of the Committee for the Implementation of the Lebanese National Cancer Control Plan. « They allow health professionals to exchange experiences, discuss the latest data and learn from regional and international experts. By strengthening collaboration and knowledge sharing, we can continue to improve the quality of patient care across our region. »

» The challenges we face in dealing with cancer are shared by many countries, as are the opportunities for progress, » said Drdr Abdelmnam Elbarathi, Director of the Tripoli Cancer Center, speaking on behalf of the Libyan delegation. « Meeting experts from Libya and Lebanon creates real opportunities for collaboration, learning and professional exchanges that can ultimately contribute to better patient care. We look forward to strengthening these links and continuing to work together to advance the practice of oncology throughout the region. »

This landmark event highlighted AstraZeneca’s commitment to supporting the oncological community through innovation, science and partnerships, while reaffirming Lebanon’s role as a regional platform for medical excellence and scientific dialogue.

« Lebanon has long been recognized for its medical expertise, and we are proud to contribute to its role as a centre of scientific leadership and innovation, » saidAgnar Aboujaoude, Director of AstraZeneca in Lebanon, which highlighted the crucial impact of collaboration on the future of cancer management. « We are proud to bring together leading experts in oncology from Lebanon, Libya and the international scientific community around a common goal: to improve the lives of cancer patients. By fostering scientific exchanges and regional collaboration, we can help accelerate the adoption of best practices, strengthen health ecosystems and ultimately bring new hope to patients and their families. »

The summit provided health professionals with a platform to exchange knowledge, examine emerging data, discuss real-world clinical experiences and explore innovative approaches that help redefine cancer management around the world. Throughout the discussions, participants examined the evolution of the oncological landscape and the possibilities of improving results through early diagnosis, precision medicine, multidisciplinary care and the continuation of scientific advances.

« At AstraZeneca, our ambition is to eliminate cancer as a cause of death, » saidMark Farid, Director of Oncology for the Near East and Maghreb at AstraZeneca,underlining the company’s long-term commitment to transform cancer management through scientific innovation.« We continue to invest in one of the largest portfolios and pipelines in the industry, advancing innovative science in multiple types of tumours and treatment modalities. Through collaboration with health professionals, researchers and health systems, we are working to transform results and bring patients closer to a future where cancer can be detected sooner, treated more effectively and ultimately cured. »

About AstraZeneca:

AstraZeneca (LSE/STO/Nasdaq: AZN) is an international science-based biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development and marketing of prescription drugs in Oncology, Rare Diseases and Biopharmaceuticals, including Cardiovascular, Renal & Metabolism, and Respiratory & Immunology. Based in Cambridge, UK, AstraZeneca’s innovative drugs are marketed in over 125 countries and used by millions of patients worldwide. Please consult astrazeneca.com and follow the company on social networks @AstraZeneca.