The couple (Trump; Netanyahu): Hitler of the 21st century?

(11/04/24) Mohamed El Bachir

« The snake changes skin but not nature »(Persia proverb)

Amalek is polymorphic

According to Israeli-Western propaganda, after the German Hitler, there were three Arab Hitlers, the leaders G. Nasser, S. Hussein and O. Gaddafi. Yet none of these Arab Hitlers committed genocide, ethnic cleansing or uprooting of populations. Now, Feu Ali Khamenei was also called Hitler by writer Marc Lévy because the former Iranian president allegedly said:« Zionist diet is a cancerous tumor that should be cut and will be cut »(1) and adds« The rhetoric has adapted, we no longer speak of a Jew but of a Zionist regime. »

Of course, Marc Lévy makes rhetoric by sowing the deliberate confusion between Judaism and political Zionism. As for MBS, in its« combination of voluntary servitude »(2), in 2017, did not say anything else by stating:« We learned from Europe that soothing is not working. We do not want Iran’s new Hitler to return to the Middle East what has happened in Europe. » (3)

By accepting that truth is neither moderate nor extreme, one can only conclude that humanity is witnessing genocide in Gaza in the twenty-first century, ethnic cleansing and uprooting of the Palestinian population in the West Bank. In short, the Palestinian people are wiped out of their ancestral land.

And if a witness is required to confirm his claims, apart from the Palestinian people, the UN Special Envoy F. Albanian is an infallible witness (4) . The latter denounces the authors: Israel with the military support of the United States, the English, French and German states. Without omitting the economic aid of Turkey and Arab states at peace with the genocidal. And to symbolize ethnic cleansing, the State of Israel has set up guillotine without any other form of trial for any Palestinian who resists because he can only be a terrorist.

Resistance against 21st century Amalek

Considering itself as the master of the world, Israel and the United States went on to the next stage: to enter the war against Iran and the Arab, Lebanese, Yemeni and Iraqi resistance forces.

The stated aim is to establish the Kingdom of Israel from Nile to Euphrates while consolidating the world domination of the United States. A dominion that requires mastery of ‘the Silk Road’ in the Near and Middle East and Eurasia.

A state of fact that Brazilian President Lula denounces by asking three questions (5) to humanity:

When will we finally act to prevent the most powerful countries from acting as if they had the most fragile?

Who has the most guns, ships, planes, money, does he think he is the master of the world? »

« When are we going to say that this is not normal? When will we say that we want to restore civilized relations among nations, that we will not accept the end of multilateralism and that we will ensure that only peace allows poor countries to develop?… And when will we react? »

In conclusion, the Brazilian President denounced the new US colonization by quoting the examples of Cuba and Venezuela while denouncing the situation in Gaza and the West Bank.

On this point, some European leaders should take the example of the Spanish Prime Minister in denouncing the war in the Middle East.

Blinded by the strength and madness of greatness, the couple (Trump; Netanyahu) did not foresee resistance from the ancient Persian and Lebanese, Yemeni and Iraqi resistance. A war that Iran, China and Russia were waiting for. A dominion that cannot eventually become a reality without earthly intervention. On this ground, we must expect a titanic battle between Zionist, US, Turkish and Saudi forces against Iran and Arab resistance.

Hence the question: is humanity at the door of a third world war. (6)

For now, D. Tromp has negotiated through Pakistan with Iran a 15-day ceasefire. A ceasefire that Iran accepted on the basis of its own ten-point plan, three of which are not negotiable-Cessation of military confrontation on all fronts including Lebanon and Hezbollah, opening of the Iranian-controlled Strait of Ormuz and all Iranian assets and funds frozen abroad will have to be released.

In these negotiations, D. Tromp represents the United States and the Arab States involved in the war while the Zionist State retains its full sovereignty.

All indications are that anyone who wants to free the Iranian people while trying to destroy Persian civilization is leading Iran into talks without a future.

Should we take D. Tromp seriously?

To this question, it was Sun Tzu who, in the fourth century BC, answered in simple terms:

« The enemy demands peace without prior talks: he conspires. »(7)

Mr. El Bachir

N.B. of the author

In Deuteronomy, XXV 17-19, it is written: « Remember what Amalek did, on the way, when you left Egypt. He met you on the way, dismembered all the weak people on your back. You were tired and exhausted, and he did not fear God. It will be when the Lord your God has given rest to all your enemies round about, in the land which the Lord your God gives you as an inheritance to occupy it, you will erase the memory of Amalek from under the heavens, do not forget. …When Moses held his hands lifted up, Israel took away, and when he let them fall, Amalek carried away. » Amalek is therefore the king of the people who attacked the children of Israel in Refidim when they came out of Egypt, and whose descendants, according to the Bible, Haman, counselor of the Persian king Xerxes I – said Ahasuerus – (485 to 465 B.C.), had planned to exterminate all the Jews of the kingdom. He was informed by Esther, the adopted daughter of the Mordecai Jew and the wife of the Emperor Persia, and Xerxes I ended Haman’s business and dismissed him. Finally, according to the Bible, Amalek is polymorphic.

(1)https://frblogs.timesofisrael.com/de-hitler-a-khamenei-le-meme-objective/

(2)https://www.globalization.ca/Arab-led-in-servant-in-labit-of-the-servant-volunteer/5697379?doing wp cron=1775479099.9119238853454589843750

(3)https://www.lemondejuif.info/2017/11/prince-heritier-Saudien-layatollah-ali-khamenei-new-hitler/

(4)https://docs.un.org/en/A/79/384

(5)https://french.almanar.com.lb/article/45727/

(6)https://www.globalization.ca/le-camp-du-bien-prepare-la-threeieme-guerre-globale/5675701?doing wp cron=1775693729.1606578826904296875000

(7) Sun Tzu: The art of war. Translated from Chinese by Jean Lévi. Page 76.