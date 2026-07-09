Syria: Lebanon Facing the American Bet · Global Voices

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US President Donald Trump has formally informed Congress of his intention to remove Syria from the US list of states supporting terrorism. This announcement opens a period of review in Congress before a possible definitive lifting of this classification, in force since the late 1970s. It marks a major inflection in Washington’s policy towards Damascus. However, it does not address the security risks, the weakness of Syrian institutions or the fragility of Lebanon, a neighbouring country directly exposed to the economic effects of partial normalization of Syria.

For Beirut, the American decision can create openings. It can fluidize certain payments, reduce the legal fear of companies and re-launch long paralyzed trade routes. It can also transform Lebanon into a space for transit, services, corresponding banks, logistics and reconstruction. But this perspective remains conditional. Without customs reforms, border control, banking modernization and political clarification, Lebanon could mainly suffer the costs of a regional shift that it does not control. The stakes are therefore not only Syrian. It is Lebanese, financial, port, border and institutional.

A symbolic American decision

Syria’s classification as a State supporting terrorism has long had a wider effect than the legal measures themselves. He closed bank doors. He discouraged the insurers. It has made companies prudent, sometimes beyond legal obligations. It also reinforced Damascus’s isolation in Western financial channels. The withdrawal of this designation would change this perception first. He would tell markets that Washington no longer considers the Syrian state, in its current configuration, to be under the same suspicion regime.

However, this step remains framed. Notification to Congress does not mean immediate normalization. It sets a political and institutional deadline. Elected representatives may challenge the decision, claim guarantees or request conditions. The US administration will also have to specify the remaining measures. Targeted sanctions may continue to target former officials, traffickers, networks linked to jihadist groups or actors associated with Iran. The removal of a list does not automatically turn Syria into a normal market.

The shade counts for Lebanon. Part of the local debate may present this announcement as the sudden end of all obstacles. This reading would be misleading. Trade can resume more easily, but banks will remain cautious. Investors will look at legal security, the stability of the Syrian currency, the state of infrastructure, corruption and the ability of the courts to protect contracts. Carriers will look at roads and border crossings. Lebanese industrialists will look at costs, exchange risks and competition from Syrian products.

Syria removed from blacklist: Lebanon faces economic reality

Syria removed from the US blacklist can open space for Lebanese companies. Lebanon has historical experience in Syrian, Iraqi and Jordanian markets. Its ports, freight forwarders, law firms, engineers and some construction companies are familiar with regional circuits. In theory, Beirut could once again become a service platform for Syrian reconstruction. The Lebanese banks, despite their crisis, could also seek to accompany regional operations if they restore a minimum of international credibility.

But this assumption comes up against reality. The Lebanese banking sector remains weakened by the financial collapse. Depositors have still not found normal access to their funds. The institutions face profound mistrust. Under these conditions, they cannot quickly become the regional interface they were before 2019. The risk of compliance leads them to avoid complex files. Even with US relief, they will demand high guarantees on beneficiaries, counterparties, currencies and the origin of the funds.

Lebanon also has useful ports, but not a fully rehabilitated port system. The port of Beirut remains marked by the explosion of 2020, administrative delays and contested governance. Tripoli can play a more important role in northern Syria. That potential exists. However, it requires investment, equipment, digitisation of customs and an effective fight against rent networks. Without this, reconstruction flows can bypass Lebanon to Turkish, Jordanian or Gulf ports.

Transit, ports and customs: the opportunity can be lost quickly

The main possible gain for Lebanon is in transit. Materials, machinery, spare parts, food products, technical services and industrial inputs could travel to Syria. Lebanese companies could provide transportation, insurance, storage and certification services. The port of Tripoli has a geographical advantage here. It is closer to Homs, Hama, Aleppo and several areas in central and northern Syria than Beirut. It can become a strategic tool, provided that the Lebanese State treats it as such.

Lebanon has often turned its geographical advantages into missed opportunities. Procedures remain cumbersome. Informal costs weigh on operators. Land infrastructure lacks maintenance. Border crossings suffer from recurrent suspicions of smuggling. The removal of an American obstacle will not remove these weaknesses. On the contrary, it will make them more visible. If flows increase without reform, the same networks will capture value. The formal economy will remain marginalized. The Treasury will lose revenue. Regular companies will be competed by actors better connected to parallel circuits.

The customs issue is therefore becoming central. To benefit from a Syrian reopening, Lebanon needs to know what comes in, what goes out and pays the fees. It must also reduce delays. Companies do not choose a corridor for its proximity only. They choose it for its reliability. A blocked truck, unpredictable authorization or informal payment may be sufficient to move a commercial road. The American moment can create a window. It does not guarantee that Beirut will be able to use it.

Syrian reconstruction: promise for some, competition for others

Syrian reconstruction is already attracting attention. The needs are immense. Housing, roads, hospitals, schools, electricity networks, water, telecommunications and public facilities will have to be rebuilt or repaired. Lebanese companies could obtain subcontracts, including engineering, materials, legal services, logistics and food. Part of the Syrian business diaspora in Lebanon could also reactivate commercial networks if payments become less risky.

But competition will be strong. Turkish, Jordanian, Emirati, Saudi Arabia, Qataris and Chinese groups have powerful capital, political relays and logistics chains. They can act faster than Lebanese companies. Lebanese companies are emerging from a long crisis. Many have reduced their staff, lost their credit lines or moved their seats. They may be useful, but they do not go into a dominant position. The dream of a Lebanon once again becoming a regional window no longer corresponds to the real state of its economy.

The critical angle here lies in the gap between speech and capacity. Lebanese officials can welcome the American decision and talk about opportunities. But opportunities only become income if the state solves basic problems. There is a need for a clear fiscal framework, efficient ports, banks capable of financing trade, rapid courts and active economic diplomacy. Without these elements, Lebanon will watch part of the Syrian reconstruction pass from its borders, without capturing its value.

Lebanon’s banking sector under enhanced supervision

The removal of Syria from the US list could reduce the fear of secondary sanctions for some operations. It will not remove the duty of vigilance. The Lebanese banks, already under pressure, will have to identify customers, verify beneficial owners and avoid the networks still sanctioned. This task will be complex. The Syrian economy was crossed by war, militias, trafficking, front companies and informal circuits. Your own files will exist. The files are ambiguous too. Lebanese banks no longer have the luxury of recklessness.

The risk is double. If banks refuse any Syrian file, Lebanon will lose legal income and leave transactions to cash or parallel channels. If they accept too quickly, they may expose themselves to new sanctions, breach of correspondence or increased distrust. Strong compliance, public rules and cooperation with the US, European and Arab authorities are the key to the right path. It also involves a Lebanese bank restructuring which is still incomplete.

This dimension refers to the core of the Lebanese crisis. The country wants to participate in a regional recovery, but its own financial system remains broken. Banks cannot finance Syrian reconstruction while they have not settled internal losses. They cannot convince foreign investors if the issue of deposits remains suspended. Syria can become a market again. Lebanon must once again become a credible intermediary. This second objective seems more difficult than the first.

Border, smuggling and Captagon: the security setback

Economic normalization with Syria is also a security issue. The more the flow increases, the more control becomes indispensable. Lebanon has already suffered from the smuggling of fuel, food, foreign exchange and illicit products across its eastern and northern border. Captagon networks have added a regional and international dimension to this issue. The withdrawal of an American list from Syria will not eliminate these circuits. It can even offer criminal networks new commercial coverage if controls remain weak.

The Lebanese authorities should therefore distinguish between economic openness and security. They will need to strengthen official positions, monitor illegal crossings, modernize scanners and share information. This requirement applies to both government revenues and the country’s reputation. A Lebanon perceived as a grey area between a Syrian rebuilding and solvent Arab markets would quickly lose investor confidence. It could also face pressure from the Gulf, which was very sensitive to the issue of drug trafficking.

Agricultural and industrial issues are not secondary. Poorly controlled reopening can lead to an influx of cheaper, sometimes subsidized, Syrian products, sometimes from informal channels. Lebanese producers, already weakened by energy costs, scarce credit and poor infrastructure, could face brutal competition. The state must therefore avoid two excesses: closing borders by protectionist reflex or opening them without rule. It needs effective health, customs and tax controls. These are basic functions, but they have been lacking for years.

Syrian refugees: political pressure, not an automatic solution

The American decision will also revive the Lebanese debate on the return of Syrian refugees. Some officials will present Damascus’ normalization as proof that a massive return is possible. That conclusion would be too quick. Return depends on local security, available housing, public services, civil documents, individual guarantees and the economic capacity of Syria to absorb its citizens. A ranking lift in Washington does not rebuild a house, does not create a job and does not restore a school.

For Lebanon, the stake remains heavy. Municipalities, schools, hospitals and labour markets have been living for years under strong demographic and social pressure. A less isolated Syria could facilitate voluntary return projects, rehabilitation programmes and more direct coordination with international agencies. But the international community will demand guarantees. The families concerned will first look at their villages, their safety and their incomes. Lebanese policy cannot reduce this issue to a mechanical effect of the US decision.

Critical angle still prevails. Lebanon has often used the refugee file as a theme for internal mobilization, without building a coherent policy. It needs a reliable register, coordination with donors, clear agreements on voluntary returns and local monitoring. If Syria is to gradually return to economic channels, Beirut will have to turn its slogans into procedures. Otherwise, regional normalization will change the vocabulary of the debate without reducing pressure on Lebanese communes.

Energy and Arab roads: a case to be reopened with caution

Syria also occupies a place in regional energy projects. Past discussions on Egyptian gas, Jordanian electricity and networks passing through Syrian territory have shown that US sanctions weigh on installations. Sustainable easing could facilitate some projects. For Lebanon, which suffers from a chronic electric crisis, any regional option deserves consideration. But again, the American announcement is not enough. There is a need for functional infrastructure, viable contracts, financing and governance that can pay for suppliers.

The Lebanese electricity sector illustrates the limits of optimism. Even if an energy corridor becomes legally simpler, Electricity in Lebanon remains a fragile institution. Technical and commercial losses, tariffs, collection and political appointments complicate any solution. Importing energy via Syria without internal reform would mean moving the problem. Foreign partners will request payment guarantees. Donors will demand reforms. Citizens will demand hours of power. The US decision does not respond to any of these three requests on its own.

Land transport to Jordan, Iraq and the Gulf could also become more important. For Lebanese agricultural and industrial exporters, Syrian roads are vital. Successive crises have reduced costs and extended journeys. A less sanctioned Syrian environment can facilitate insurance, payments and formalities. But the safety of the roads, the cost of passage and the reliability of the Syrian administrations will remain crucial. Lebanese exporters expect statements less than predictable deadlines and known costs.

A possible benefit, but not without a State

The US decision can therefore open a new cycle. It reduces a major political barrier for Syria. It can encourage Arab capital, unlock commercial relations and push companies to reassess Syrian risk. For Lebanon, the potential gain exists. It is found in transit, services, ports, engineering, agri-food, land roads and perhaps energy. But this gain is not automatic. It requires a State that controls, arbitrates, protects public revenues and avoids capture by informal networks.

The danger would be to confuse neighbourhood with advantage. Lebanon is close to Syria, but proximity is no longer enough. Other countries have more capital, more modern infrastructure and more organised economic diplomacy. Turkey can act from the north. Jordan can position itself in the south. Gulf countries can finance projects directly. Chinese companies can offer integrated contracts. Lebanon must therefore choose realistic niches rather than dream of a lost monopoly.

The priority should be clear: prepare a Lebanese response package. It would include modernization of the Tripoli port, customs reform, a bank compliance unit, a transit strategy, enhanced border control, export policy and active diplomacy with Washington and Arab capitals. Without this framework, the positive effects will remain dispersed. The negative effects will happen quickly: increased smuggling, informal competition, pressure on producers, new political tensions around refugees.

Syria can gradually emerge from its American isolation. Lebanon, for its part, will not emerge from its crisis simply through geographical contagion. It can take advantage of the movement only if it restores its own economic instruments. The notification sent to Congress opens a political deadline in Washington. It also opens a strategic deadline in Beirut. While the Congress is reviewing the American decision, the Lebanese authorities have a few weeks to comment on measures, ports, borders, banks and companies that will decide whether the new Syrian deal becomes an additional chance or risk.