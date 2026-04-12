South Lebanon: UNIFIL accuses the Israeli army of having hit two of its vehicles and obstructing its freedom of movement

The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) denounced on Sunday 12 April a series of serious incidents involving the Israeli army in the Bayada area and along the Blue Line. According to the UN mission, two of its vehicles were hit during the day by an Israeli Merkava tank, while other violations of its freedom of movement and equipment have been noted in recent days.

In a statement issued on Sunday, UNIFIL states that Israeli soldiers twice in the same day struck United Nations vehicles with a Merkava tank. One of these shocks caused damage deemed significant. According to the mission, the Israeli military had previously blocked a road in Bayada, an axis used to access several UNIFIL positions.

The peacekeeping force does not describe these facts as isolated incidents. It states that in the past week Israeli soldiers have repeatedly fired « semonic shots » into the area, reaching and damaging clearly identified United Nations vehicles. In one case reported by the mission, one of those shots fell about one metre from a blue helmet that had just descended from its vehicle.

UNIFIL adds that Israeli troops have repeatedly blocked the movement of its patrols on the same road in recent days, in addition to other restrictions of movement in various areas of its area of operations. For the mission, these obstacles directly undermine its ability to move, observe the ground and fulfil its mandate.

The press release also mentions wider material attacks. Since the beginning of April, according to UNIFIL, Israeli soldiers have destroyed protective cameras at the mission headquarters in Naqurah and in five other positions along the Blue Line between Ras Naqurah and Maroun al-Ras. The mission stated that, again yesterday, the windows of the pedestrian gate at its headquarters were covered with paint, which prevented visibility towards the outer perimeter.

UNIFIL considers these acts to be incompatible with Israel’s obligations under Security Council resolution 1701, which, inter alia, requires respect for the security of United Nations personnel and their freedom of movement in all circumstances. It also points out that these restrictions impede its ability to document and report violations on the ground, whether from one camp or the other.

In water, the declaration marks a further rise of tension between the Israeli army and the United Nations mission deployed in South Lebanon. The fact that clearly identified United Nations vehicles were hit, and that a blue helmet was approached by a shot presented as a « warning », gives the case particular gravity.

Despite this, UNIFIL asserts that it will remain deployed at its positions and will continue its mission. She assured the Security Council that she would continue to report violations on the ground impartially.