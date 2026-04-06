South Lebanon: Israel spreads new threat of evacuation to dozens of localities

On Sunday evening, the Israeli army issued a new evacuation notice targeting a wide range of villages and localities in southern Lebanon in Nabatiyah, Tyre, Saida and Zahrani. In the Arabic message, she said that Hizbullah activities in those areas could lead to imminent military action and called on the inhabitants to leave their homes immediately to head north of the Zahrani River.

The message, accompanied by the Israeli Army logo and an alert layout, is addressed to the inhabitants of Lebanon and quotes several dozen localities. Israel asserts that Hizbullah’s activities in these areas require the Defence Army to act forcefully against these areas. The text adds that the Israeli army did not intend to harm you, while asking the inhabitants to immediately evacuate to the north of the Zahrani.

The list includesNmeiriyé, Bablyé, Marwaniyé, Kfour-Toul, Kfar Bada, Kfroua, Aaqibiyé, Abaa, Ansar, Doueir, Addousiyé, Adloun, Sarafand, Zefta, Zrariyé, Msayleh, Najjjariyé, Siksakié, Charqiyé and Bayyada, as well as several hamlets and farms. By its magnitude, this opinion goes beyond the scope of a one-time warning focused on a single target and raises fears of a sequence of extended strikes on a part of the south and the southern coast.

A threat that covers a very wide space

The most significant point of this alert is the geographical extent of the localities concerned. Some are in the hinterland of Nabatiyah, others in the area of Tyre, others in the area of Zahrani and the coast south of Saida. By calling on the inhabitants to go north of the Zahrani River, Israel is indeed drawing a wider geographical separation line than in some previous warnings.

This method follows a now-known logic: the dissemination of a message in Arabic, the precise designation of localities or buildings, and the risk of strikes within a short time. On the ground, this type of opinion usually causes precipitated departures, saturation of secondary roads and high tension in the receiving communes. In areas already weakened by the displacements accumulated since the beginning of the climb, such an evacuation order can quickly produce a panic effect far beyond the designated villages.

Israel invokes Hezbollah’s presence

In his message, Israel justifies this threat by the presence or alleged activity of Hezbollah in these localities. The text states that these activities are endangering you and your family members. This formulation seeks to establish a direct link between the implantation of Hezbollah and the danger to civilians, an argument already used several times in Israeli communications to Lebanon.

The accusation is not new, but its repetition on such a long list reflects a desire to broaden military and psychological pressure. It also feeds into the debate within Lebanon on the presence of Hezbollah-related structures, frameworks and activities in inhabited areas, while the southern municipalities already host displaced families and live under permanent threat.

An immediate risk to civilians

Beyond the military message, the central issue remains the security of the inhabitants. An evacuation order covering dozens of localities, broadcast in a context of repeated strikes, puts civilians before a brutal choice: to leave in an emergency, often without knowing where to go, or to remain under the threat of an attack. For the elderly, large families, wounded or residents without a vehicle, immediate evacuation remains particularly difficult.

This new Israeli threat confirms above all that the war continues to spread in southern Lebanon, not only through bombings, but also through a strategy of forced displacement of the population on a large scale. At this time, the exact extent of any operation on the mentioned localities is not yet known, but the dissemination of such a message is already sufficient to bring the entire area into a maximum alert phase.