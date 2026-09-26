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LIBAN IN THE BORD OF SOCIAL EXPLOSION — Strikes, wages, inflation: anger rises

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Newsdesk Libnanews
L'auteur: Newsdesk Libnanews
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Libnanews
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LEBANON 🇱🇧 ON the VERGE OF SOCIAL explosion — Strikes, Wages, Inflation: Anger Rises

General strike, retired soldiers on the street, minimum salary at $100… Lebanon is facing the most serious crisis in its recent history.

Collapse of the Lebanese pound (-98%), inflation at more than 122%, 80% of the population below the poverty line.

Back to 2019: how the banking system collapsed, why deposits remain blocked, and what the latest World Bank report of 2026 reveals.

And in Baabda, Joseph Aoun looks at another threat: that of a social anger that could converge against the institutions themselves.

A complete decryption of the real state of the country, which is based on figures.

Subscribe to follow Lebanese news every week.

Watch the original video on YouTube

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Newsdesk Libnanews - translated by IA
Newsdesk Libnanews - translated by IAhttps://libnanews.com
Libnanews est un site d'informations en français sur le Liban né d'une initiative citoyenne et présent sur la toile depuis 2006. Notre site est un média citoyen basé à l’étranger, et formé uniquement de jeunes bénévoles de divers horizons politiques, œuvrant ensemble pour la promotion d’une information factuelle neutre, refusant tout financement d’un parti quelconque, pour préserver sa crédibilité dans le secteur de l’information.

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