LIBAN IN THE BORD OF SOCIAL EXPLOSION — Strikes, wages, inflation: anger rises

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LEBANON 🇱🇧 ON the VERGE OF SOCIAL explosion — Strikes, Wages, Inflation: Anger Rises

General strike, retired soldiers on the street, minimum salary at $100… Lebanon is facing the most serious crisis in its recent history.

Collapse of the Lebanese pound (-98%), inflation at more than 122%, 80% of the population below the poverty line.

Back to 2019: how the banking system collapsed, why deposits remain blocked, and what the latest World Bank report of 2026 reveals.

And in Baabda, Joseph Aoun looks at another threat: that of a social anger that could converge against the institutions themselves.

A complete decryption of the real state of the country, which is based on figures.

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