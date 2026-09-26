LIBAN IN THE BORD OF SOCIAL EXPLOSION — Strikes, wages, inflation: anger rises

LEBANON 🇱🇧 ON the VERGE OF SOCIAL explosion — Strikes, Wages, Inflation: Anger Rises
General strike, retired soldiers on the street, minimum salary at $100… Lebanon is facing the most serious crisis in its recent history.
Collapse of the Lebanese pound (-98%), inflation at more than 122%, 80% of the population below the poverty line.
Back to 2019: how the banking system collapsed, why deposits remain blocked, and what the latest World Bank report of 2026 reveals.
And in Baabda, Joseph Aoun looks at another threat: that of a social anger that could converge against the institutions themselves.
A complete decryption of the real state of the country, which is based on figures.
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