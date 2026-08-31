Badaro, get ready to chine, dance and crack!

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And if your next trip to Beirut started with a simple walk… And ended up with a vinyl under his arm, a retro lamp in his head and a new obsession in your dressing room?

After two years of adventure,8 editions, 65 exhibitors and a collection of souvenirsVintage Collective Marketreturns where it all started: toBadaro.

Almost two years ago, while Lebanon was going through a particularly turbulent period, a crazy idea came to life in Badaro: creating a place where people can meet, breathe, stroll, search, laugh and discover. A somewhat different place, where objects have a history and where encounters count as much as finds.

The audience came. Then come back. And back again.

So we’ll have to do it again. But this time, we’re going up the volume.

For four daysCollège Saint-Sauveurwill turn into a real hunting ground for lovers of beauty, rare, staggered and all that has this little soul supplement that no algorithm can ever reproduce.

Imagine a huge dressing room where each hanger hides a surprise.

A living room where each piece of furniture could tell its own story.

A library where books have already lived a thousand lives.

A full-size playlist made of vinyls to find.

Jewellery that only needs to be noticed.

Bags and glasses with enough character to steal the star.

Posters, works, lights, unusual objects and curiosities that you probably won’t find anywhere else.

And that’s precisely the magic of vintage: you never know what you came for before you found it.

You could go back with an iconic piece.

Or a completely unlikely object.

Or just a good story to tell.

And between two finds? We eat, drink, chat and enjoy theHomemade Food Courtbecause a treasure hunt is digging.

TheVintage Collective Market – 8th editiongive you an appointment for four days of china, nostalgia, discoveries and good vibrations.

In Badaro, the treasure hunt resumes. And this time again, you’ll have to come with room in your eyes… And a lot in the trunk.

Come alone, come together, come with your gang. But most importantly, come with time.

Because here you don’t just shop.

We’re searching. We’re cracking. We find out. We collect. We fall in love.

And be careful: entry is free, but leaving empty hands is absolutely not guaranteed.

📍Saint-Sauveur College, Badaro – Beirut

📅september 10 & 11, 16h – 22h

📅12 & 13 september

🍴Homemade Food Court

Free entry – All public

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Join us

SEPTEMBER 2026

10 & 11 — 4 PM TO 10 PM

12 & 13 — 12 PM TO 10 PM

SAINT COLLEGE

BADARO, BEIRUT

FREE ENTRANCE

CONNECT WITH US

@VINTAGECOLLECTIVEMARKET