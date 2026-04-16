New raid on Qasmiya bridge

The Lebanese Army evacuated a post in the Qasmiyah area before another Israeli bombardment hit the local coastal bridge on Thursday, 16 April. This strike occurred on an axis that had been damaged several times since mid-March and presented, in recent days, as the last major crossing linking the Tyre region with the rest of the country. At the time of writing, the information available converges on a central point: it is a new bombardment of the Qasmiya bridge, not a mere reminder of an earlier strike.

The main fact is now established. On Thursday, a senior Lebanese security official reported that an Israeli strike had severed the last bridge connecting southern Lebanon to the rest of the territory and that the building had been « pulverized » to the point of leaving « no possibility » of immediate repair. At the same time, earlier reports referred to the evacuation of the Lebanese military post in the area following a threat of bombing. The warning, the closing of the passage and the typing are the chronology reported around this file.

The Qasmiya Bridge is not a secondary structure. Located on the coastal axis north of Tyre, it plays a direct role in the traffic between the south of the country, Saida and Beirut. Its condition conditions civilian movements, relief routes, supplies and the ability of the inhabitants to reach or leave the district of Tyre. For several weeks, it has been one of the most sensitive points in the South Lebanon road network.

The event of 16 April is part of a wider sequence. But in journalistic terms, the steps must be distinguished. The Qasmiya Bridge had already been targeted on 22 March. He was then again hit on 8 April, which restricted access to the Tyre area. In the meantime, it had been partially and operationally returned to service for some convoys. The strike on Thursday is therefore a new episode: after the first damage, then the return to circulation, the return of the bombardment.

What we know about Thursday’s bombing

The first confirmed element is the new Israeli strike on the Qasmiyah bridge on Thursday, 16 April. According to a senior Lebanese security official, the last bridge linking southern Lebanon to the rest of the country was severed and rendered irreparable immediately. The term used by this source is clear: the bridge has been « pulverized ». No public indication has yet been given, at this time, on a precise timetable for reopening or on the possibility of a provisional passage.

The second element is the prior sequence around the Lebanese military presence. Pre-strike reports reported the evacuation of the Lebanese Army post in the area following a threat of shelling. This point illuminates the unfolding of the hours before the attack. He indicated that the area had been identified as a potential target prior to impact. It also explains why attention was immediately focused on the state of the bridge and the continuity of traffic.

The third element concerns the nature of the work. Since the destruction of several other bridges over the Litani River, Qasmiya has been described by humanitarian organizations and several international media as the last major road link to be used to connect Tyre with the rest of the country. When this crossing point is hit, it is all the road access to the south that is weakened.

At this stage, no human results specific to this strike on the bridge were published in the main sources consulted. The core of the information therefore focuses on infrastructure, the interruption of traffic and the risk of increased isolation of the area south of Litani. This is where humanitarian agencies and agencies have converged for several days.

A bridge already targeted several times

In order to reflect this new strike without confusion, the precedents established must be reviewed. On 22 March, Israel had already struck a major bridge in southern Lebanon after ordering its army to destroy all crossings over the Litani River. The bridge hit that day was on the coastal highway near Tyre, one of the main routes linking the South Lebanon to the centre of the country. The same sequence was prolonged by a second strike on the deck that night.

This 22 March precedent is important for two reasons. First, it shows that the Qasmiya area was already listed as directly threatened infrastructure. He then confirmed that the Israeli army had publicly assumed a line of targeting the Litani bridges in the name of its military objectives against Hezbollah. From then on, the Qasmiya Bridge became a recurring target in the campaign against the southern roads.

The sequence then reached a new turning point on 8 April. UN humanitarian updates reported that access to large areas of southern Lebanon had been cut off following the bombing of the Qasmieh Bridge in the Tyre district. At a briefing in Geneva on 10 April, UN officials added that the destruction of the bridge had made access to Tyre even more restricted and made travel between northern and southern Lebanon very difficult.

The new bombardment on 16 April did not therefore fall on an intact structure. It affects an already weakened infrastructure, partly already repaired, already considered vital, and already integrated into the debate on access to the south of the country. This chronology is important to avoid confusion between the March, early April and the attack reported this Thursday.

Qasmiya bridge was reopened before the new strike

Between the previous strikes and that of 16 April, the Qasmiya bridge had found practical use. On 10 April, the World Food Programme, through its Director for Lebanon, indicated that the bridge, which had previously been hit, was back in operation, although displacement remained difficult. WFP reported that 10 convoys had reached the south to deliver humanitarian assistance to an estimated 50,000-150,000 people in that part of the country.

This point is important in reading the event on Thursday. The bridge was not a theoretical axis. He had regained an effective function. Convoys were borrowing. The movement remained complicated, but the passage existed again. This means that the bombardment of 16 April did not just hit a bridge that had already been damaged: it interrupted an axis that had started to function again.

The return to service of the bridge had also occurred in a context of high supply tension. Also on 10 April, WFP warned that Lebanon was entering a food security crisis related to fighting, rising prices and difficulties in shipping. The Agency noted that the price of vegetables had risen by more than 20% since 2 March, that the price of bread had risen by 17%, and that more than 80% of markets were no longer operating in the south. In this context, each road reopened was of immediate importance.

The new strike on Qasmiya therefore has a very concrete scope. It intervenes on a passage recirculated a few days earlier and used for help. It may further complicate journeys to Tyre and areas further south. It also calls into question the work or circumvention measures that had enabled the partial resumption of traffic.

Chronological references

22 March: first documented strike on the Qasmiya bridge and second raid that night.

8 April: new bombing of the bridge, with access to the south more restricted.

10 April: World Food Programme reports that the bridge is back on track.

16 April: new Israeli strike, presented as having severed the last major road link south.

The evacuation of the Lebanese post before the strike

One of the most sensitive points in the sequence of the day remains the evacuation of the Lebanese Army post in the area before the bombing. On this ground, the facts established must be distinguished from the information still incomplete. What is documented is that the Lebanese army had already announced on 22 March that it had begun to evacuate its positions in the Qasmiyah area, near the coastal road and the Borj Rahhal axis, following Israeli threats against the coastal highway at Qasmiyah. This official precedent is registered by the National Information Agency.

The information broadcast on Thursday about the evacuation of the post before the new strike is part of this logic of warning and then preventive withdrawal. Above all, they show that the bridge remained an area under direct threat until the last hours. The withdrawal of the military did not alone mean that the bridge would necessarily be struck in the following minutes. On the other hand, it confirms that an alert deemed serious preceded the attack.

From the strictly journalistic point of view, this point must be precisely formulated. It can be said that an evacuation of the military post in the area was reported prior to the strike. It can also be said that this pattern had already existed in previous threats against Qasmiya. However, there is nothing at this time to publicly detail the exact content of the warning received on Thursday, or the channel through which it was transmitted.

This evacuation also sheds light on the operational importance of the sector. If the Lebanese army kept a post nearby, it was because the site remained central for traffic and flow management. As soon as the bridge is threatened, road closure becomes an immediate safety issue. The movements are stopped, the accesses are controlled, then the uncertainty settles on the state of the passage after the strike.

Why Qasmiya counts for Tyre and the South

The Qasmiya bridge concentrates part of the current logistics issue in South Lebanon. It links the region of Tyre to the rest of the country via the coastal axis. When it is cut off, access to the city and to the localities further south becomes more complicated, longer or even impossible depending on the state of alternative roads. This is what the United Nations had already noted after the strikes of 8 April.

The United Nations humanitarian office reported, in an update published after the strike, that access to large parts of the south had been interrupted after the bombing of the Qasmieh bridge. The United Nations briefing in Geneva on 10 April then stated that access to Tyre from Saida was even more restricted and that movements between northern and southern Lebanon had become much more difficult.

In a country where the war has already displaced more than one million people since 2 March, the consequences of a bridge break far exceed local traffic. The inhabitants who want to leave or return depend on the open axes. Ambulances, rescue and convoys also help. When a major bridge is repeatedly struck, traffic becomes uncertain from day to day.

The case of Tyre is particularly sensitive. The city welcomed displaced persons, wounded, rescue workers and support structures. Its connection to the rest of the country is therefore a practical as well as a military subject. The repeated destruction or neutralization of the Qasmiya bridge is weighing on the entire organization.

A broader campaign against the Litani bridges

The new bombardment on Thursday cannot be understood without recalling the line Israel has been following since March against the Litani bridges and crossings. On 13 March, there were already consistent reports of the destruction of a bridge in southern Lebanon and new threats to the country ‘ s infrastructure. On 22 March, a new course was crossed with the order given to the Israeli army to destroy all bridges over the Litani, according to Israel, used for Hezbollah-related activities.

This policy was explicitly linked by Israeli officials to an objective of halting the movement of men and weapons to the south. The Israeli Defense Minister then ordered the destruction of all the bridges on the Litani used, according to Israel, for « terrorist activity », in order to prevent Hezbollah fighters and weapons from moving south.

Since then, several international organizations have warned that the destruction of such infrastructure has greatly increased humanitarian risks. On 10 April, Human Rights Watch reported that strikes on bridges limited access to the south and increased the flow of aid, food and care. On the same day, the World Food Programme already described a collapse of market activity in the south and a high price pressure.

The 16 April strike must therefore be treated as a new development in a strategy already launched against the main Litani crossings. The Qasmiya Bridge has not been the only project since March. But the fact that it has been presented in recent days as the last major road link still practical with the region of Tyre gives it a special weight in the current sequence.

The first change, if confirmed over time, concerns traffic. The security officer quoted in the available information stated that the bridge had been severed and that no immediate repairs were possible. If this condition is maintained, access to the region of Tyre by this axis will again be interrupted or will depend on even more fragile alternative routes.

The second change concerns humanitarian aid. On 10 April, WFP explained that Qasmiya was operational and that convoys had been able to reach the south. The new strike directly challenges this very recent improvement. The difficulties described by the agencies are therefore likely to increase in the next few days, unless a rapid recovery of a passage or establishment of a stable alternative route is achieved.

The third change is chronological. The bridge had already been hit. It had been reopened. He just got bombed again. This point avoids confusion between the damage observed at the beginning of the month and the current events of 16 April. The Qasmiya file thus enters a new phase, that of a re-established axis and then hit again.

The immediate follow-up will focus on three simple questions: the exact state of the bridge after the strike, the possibility of emergency traffic, and the impact on access to Tyre and south of the Litani. At this time, the major fact remains this: the Qasmiya bridge, reopened a few days earlier to allow again civilian and humanitarian movements, was again bombed on Thursday, 16 April.