Midterms : Trump plays the election auction

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Less than eight weeks from the November 3 mid-term elections, Donald Trump sharply raises the auction. On Wednesday 9 September in Dallas, the U.S. President pledged $5,000 to every adult citizen if the Republicans retained the House of Representatives and the Senate. A few hours earlier, he had assured that the war against Iran would end « immediately after » the elections. Two announcements that come at a time when its popularity is low and Republicans are at risk of losing their majority in the House, while several Senate elections are tightening.

The sequence does not allow to assert that Donald Trump « lost his nerves ». However, it shows a sharp rise in electoral pressure around the White House. The president is no longer merely defending his record. He is now seeking tomidtermsa new referendum on his person, even if he directly associates a republican victory with an exceptional financial advantage and the prospect of an exit from war.

Midterms: Trump promises $5,000 in victory

The promise announced on Wednesday evening at the Dallas Republican Convention is unusual in terms of its size and formulation. Donald Trump assured that a « Trump Dividend » of $5,000 would be paid to every adult American citizen if his party won both chambers of Congress.

The President compared this payment to the dividend that a successful company distributes to its shareholders. He added a condition: money should be spent in the United States. However, he did not introduce any bills, timetables or funding mechanisms.

The order of magnitude is sufficient to measure the scope of the advertisement. A $5,000 payment to all American adults would cost about$1,350 billionAccording to an estimate of the Penn Wharton Budget Model reported by the American press. Even excluding the richest households, as Vice President JD Vance then envisaged, the cost would remain above 1 trillion.

The President could not decide on such an expenditure alone. The Congress should authorize the necessary appropriations. This constraint gives precisely its full political meaning to the promise: Trump presents the preservation of republican majorities as the condition for Americans to receive money.

The White House will also have to explain how to finance the scheme. The federal deficit already stood at $1,800 billion in the first ten months of fiscal year 2026, according to the Congressional Budget Office. Adding more than 1 trillion expenditures without equivalent revenues would immediately raise the issue of debt and deficit.

Trump had already proposed a $2,000 dividend from customs revenues. The idea was not successful. The new proposal is more ambitious and, above all, much more directly linked to the vote.

The electoral message now stands in one formula: if the Republicans win, the Americans will receive $5,000.

The purchasing power, Trump’s main weakness

This promise comes on the most difficult ground for the White House: the cost of living.

A Reuters/Ipsos survey conducted from August 28 to 31 gives Donald Trump33% favourable views on its action, the lowest level of his political career in this series of surveys. Most importantly, 71% of respondents disagree with its cost-of-living management. Even 40% of Republicans express dissatisfaction with this issue.

Almost half of registered voters, 47%, consider the cost of living to be the most important factor in their choice for the November elections.

So the $5,000 is not an isolated promise. They directly address the main economic concern of voters.

The process has a clear advantage for Trump. A fiscal policy, a reduction in tariffs or a programme to combat inflation require explanations. A check of $5,000 is immediately understandable. It allows the President to turn a complex economic issue into a clearly identifiable individual benefit.

But this political simplicity masks an economic contradiction. Injecting more than $1 trillion into the economy could boost consumption and bring new price pressures. The debate remains open in the United States on the exact role played by aid distributed during the pandemic in subsequent inflation. However, the precedent makes the issue difficult to avoid.

The proposal is therefore designed to address concerns about purchasing power while at the same time risk fuelling the debate on deficits and inflation.

The war against Iran enters the electoral calendar

A few hours before his Dallas speech, Trump had placed another issue at the heart of the elections.

When questioned before his departure from Washington, he predicted that the war against Iran would end « immediately » the midterms. According to him, Tehran would seek to prolong the conflict in order to influence the American vote, but could not resist much longer the economic pressure exerted by Washington.

This is a presidential statement, not a negotiated timetable. No agreement announced on Wednesday guarantees an end to the conflict after 3 November.

However, the declaration is politically significant. The war entered its seventh month, when Trump initially presented the intervention as a much shorter operation. The conflict now weighs on US domestic policy.

On Wednesday, new clashes around the Strait of Ormuz led to a sharp rise in oil prices. The Brent has exceeded $100 per barrel for the first time since July. This evolution directly links the war to the issue that is of greatest concern to voters: their standard of living.

Trump himself has established this link. He claimed that oil prices would decrease after the end of the conflict.

The promise of the $5,000 and the promise of a war that ended after the elections met the same challenge. The White House is trying to convince that the current problems facing households can quickly ease after a Republican victory.

But this strategy also exposes Trump. By setting himself after 3 November as the horizon for the end of the conflict, he linked a war whose outcome depended on many actors to the American political calendar. If the fighting continues, this prediction may be opposed.

A fragile chamber, a Senate now disputed

The overbidding occurs when the electoral situation is difficult enough to justify Republican concern.

The party has a very narrow majority in the House of Representatives. At the beginning of September, the balance of power was 219 Republicans against 214 Democrats, with two vacant seats. A few constituencies may therefore be sufficient to change the majority.

The Senate remains more favourable to Republicans. They have 53 seats, against 45 Democrats and two independents voting with them. The Democrats must therefore make a net gain of four seats to take control of the upper chamber.

This assumption remains more difficult than a reconquest of the House, but it is no longer theoretical. Several races have become competitive, notably in Georgia, Maine, North Carolina, Iowa and Alaska. Texas itself attracts more attention than at the beginning of the electoral cycle.

The national dynamics are above all a warning. In the Reuters/Ipsos survey in late August,46% of democrats said they were very enthusiastic about voting, against only 31% of Republicans. Among the independents, 36% said they were leaning towards democratic candidates in Congress, compared with 22% towards Republicans.

These figures explain part of Trump’s strategy.

The president now asks his constituents to act as if his own name appeared on the November 3 ballots. It is an explicit attempt to regain the mobilization of his presidential campaigns in an election where he is not a candidate.

The bet is a risk. Trump remains able to mobilize a republican base that other party leaders hardly reach. But its national unpopularity can also stimulate democratic voters and complicate the task of Republican candidates in moderate constituencies.

Several candidates involved in difficult races have also avoided the Dallas convention. This distance illustrates the party’s dilemma: to benefit from Trump’s electorate without necessarily assuming the full weight of its balance sheet.

A defeat would change the last two years of the term

The stakes go far beyond the fate of the Trump Dividend.

A democratic victory in the House would immediately change the functioning of the second half of the term. The White House would lose its ability to easily adopt its legislative priorities. Democrats would also take the lead in parliamentary committees and could increase the number of administrative investigations.

Trump already knows this configuration. In 2018, in the first mid-term elections of its first term, the Republicans had lost 41 seats in the House. The Democratic control of the Congress had then opened a period of permanent confrontation with the White House.

A loss of the Senate would have additional consequences. It would complicate presidential appointments, including judicial appointments, and would further reduce executive flexibility.

It is this perspective that gives the 9 September announcements their true importance.

Donald Trump is no longer just campaigning for Republican candidates. He played the capacity of his administration to govern for the last two years of his mandate.

Its strategy is therefore to increase the immediate value of voting for its own electors. To institutional issues, often abstract, it adds a concrete profit of $5,000. To the fatigue caused by the war, he opposed the promise of a post-election outcome. To insufficient Republican mobilization, he responded by asking voters to vote as if he was himself a candidate.

This accumulation does not prove that Republicans will lose. The House will play in a limited number of constituencies and the Senate map remains demanding for the Democrats. Eight weeks also represent a long time in an American campaign.

It shows, however, that Trump now considers the risk serious enough to personally engage his political capital.

By turning the midterms into a referendum on his presidency, he also took responsibility for the outcome. A Republican victory would strengthen his control over the party and allow him to present the election as a validation of his balance sheet. A loss of the House would be difficult to dissociate from its own unpopularity after such a personalized campaign.

The first test will now be the reaction of Republican candidates. They will have to decide whether they will resume the $5,000 promise in their own campaigns, whether they ask the White House to specify the funding or whether they prefer to go back to local issues. Less than eight weeks from November 3, their attitude will tell a lot about the real confidence of the party in its ability to maintain Congress.