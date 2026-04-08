Massive Israeli strikes in Lebanon: hundreds of dead and wounded according to an unofficial report

The day of 8 April plunged Lebanon into one of the most deadly sequences of this phase of war. Israeli strikes targeted Beirut and its suburbs, Saida, Bekaa, Tyre, Hermel, Zahlé and many southern localities. Lebanese Minister of Health Rakan Nassereddine referred to hundreds of deaths and injuries across the country. The Israeli army claimed its largest coordinated operation of the war in Lebanon, claiming to have hit about 100 Hezbollah-related sites in about ten minutes. On this day of horror, the drama of Chmistar — where 10 people were killed while waiting for a funeral procession — no longer appears as an isolated case, but as one of the most striking episodes of a national carnage.

An offensive claimed as the largest of the war

Israel presented Tuesday’s strikes as an exceptional operation. According to statements relayed by the international press, the Israeli army claims to have targeted more than 100 Hezbollah sites in Beirut, Bekaa and southern Lebanon within about ten minutes. AP reports that Israel describes this sequence as its largest coordinated strike of this war in Lebanon, while Reuters points out that it is the most massive strikes against Hezbollah so far since the beginning of the current phase of the conflict.

This claim gives a framework to a reality felt on the ground as a series of simultaneous raids on areas very far away from each other. The localities and neighbourhoods mentioned in the local ski lifts include Aramoun, Jnah, Bshamun, Kola, Haret Saida, Khaldah, Sarafand, Kaifoun, Souk al-Gharb, Deir ez-Zahrani, Beirut, Tyre, Ayn al-Mreishh, Al Manara, Bir Hassan, Ansar, Sharkiyah, Zefta, Houmin al-Tahta, Jouaya, Bissaryeh, the southern suburbs and Deir Kanoun al-Nahr, in addition to other towns and villages in the South, Bekaa and Greater Beirut. The effect of this dispersion is twofold: it gives the day a truly national dimension and it considerably complicates relief work, forced to respond to several disaster outbreaks at the same time. This reading is confirmed by the AP accounts of simultaneous strikes in Beirut, the South and the Bekaa.

Hundreds of deaths and injuries according to the Ministry of Health

Health Minister Rakan Nassereddine announced that the Israeli aggression had caused hundreds of deaths and injuries in various parts of Lebanon. This figure, still evolving, already says the magnitude of the shock. AP reports that the Lebanese Ministry of Health reported dozens of deaths and hundreds of injuries in the first few hours following the wave of strikes, while local assessments continued to increase over the course of the afternoon. The same reports point out that the day immediately provoked massive calls for blood donations and heavy pressure on hospitals.

This national record is part of an already extremely deadly war. Reuters reported on 8 April that more than 1,500 people had been killed in Lebanon since the resumption of hostilities on 2 March, and more than 1.2 million had been displaced. A day of strikes of this intensity is therefore added to an already very heavy passive, instead of opening a stabilization phase. It also intervenes when a ceasefire has been announced between Washington and Tehran, but Israel maintains that Lebanon is not part of it.

Chmistar, one of the worst faces of the day

In Chmistar, in the Baalbeck area, the death toll was 10 and 4 injured, according to the National Information Agency, after a strike near the village cemeteries. According to the local correspondent of the agency, residents were waiting for the funeral procession of one of the local sons to arrive when the attack took place. The relief and ambulance teams continued their work on site when the assessment was released. The fact that the strike hit a civilian crowd gathered for a funeral was a profound sign. This episode, however, does not summarize the day: it is one of the most brutal symbols. The international reports on the day also highlight the exceptional violence of the sequence, although they do not all detail the case of Chmistar separately.

The case of Chmistar shows how exposed Lebanon ‘ s civilian spaces remain. A crowd of mourning, an area not publicly presented as a military base, and a record that increases as research proceeds: this configuration joins other scenes observed for several weeks in the war, where inhabited or heavily frequented areas become in seconds places of mass catastrophe. It is precisely because Chmistar is not an isolated exception that it must be placed in the general picture of this day of bombing.

Beirut and its suburbs again hit

Beirut and its periphery were again targeted. AP reports that strikes have affected central and densely populated neighbourhoods of the capital, while local reports also mention Jnah, Kola, Ain al-Mreishh, Al Manara, Bir Hassan, Corniche al-Mazraa, the southern suburbs and Hay El Sellom. This extension to the capital reinforces the idea of a war that is no longer contained in a southern front line, but once again reaches the urban heart of the country.

In the southern suburbs, several areas had already been placed under evacuation warning earlier that day. The areas mentioned in these alerts included Haret Hreik, Ghobeiry, Lailaki, Hadath, Bourj el-Barajneh, Tahwitat al-Ghadir and Chiyah. Attacks on areas such as Hay El Sellom or other areas of the Dahiyé immediately led to numerous calls for blood donation, a sign of a large influx of wounded people. Again, the facts converge: urban strikes, panic, multiple injuries, congestion of the axes, and increasing tension on health facilities.

Saida, Tyre, Hermel and Zahlé also affected

Violence did not stop in Beirut. AP and other reports reported strikes in Saida and other parts of the country, while local reports referred to Haret Saida, Khaldé, Sarafand and Bissariyeh on the coastal axis. Reuters already recalled, in a news release on the same day, that an Israeli strike in Saida had killed eight people. This gives an idea of the human load on a single city, before even aggregating the other areas hit simultaneously.

Further east and northeast, the Hermel and Zahlé regions were also affected, according to local uphills. The National Information Agency reported deaths and injuries in villages in Tyre District, but also in Hermel, including the death of an entire family in Mansoura according to its correspondents. Local reports also mention strikes in Deir Qanoun al-Nahr, Kunin, Majdal and other parts of the South. The logic is clear: the wave did not only target one axis, but several territorial depths at the same time. This reinforces the impression of a day of total war. International accounts confirm this dispersion of strikes across the country.

The Bekaa under a « fire belt »

In the Bekaa, one of the most significant episodes was the dam described locally as a « fire belt » on the heights of Chmistar. Other strikes were also reported in the eastern part of the country, including around Shamshtar, Kaifoun and other mountain and plain areas. The Bekaa is not a marginal area in this war: it represents a strategic territorial depth, a space of circulation and settlement crucial for Hezbollah networks and for continuity between several regions of the country. When struck at the same time as Beirut and the South, this gives the offensive a wider overall coherence than just a series of opportunistic raids. AP precisely described this combination Beirut–Békaa–South as the mark of the largest operation claimed by Israel.

Simultaneity also increases the vulnerability of displaced populations. When the strikes hit both the capital, the coast, the mountain, the Bekaa and the South, the retreat zones become more difficult to identify and the flight routes become more complicated. In a country where more than one million people have already been uprooted by the war, this geographical uncertainty weighs heavily on families and assistance capacities.

Civil defence centres and relief workers themselves under pressure

The National Information Agency also reported attacks on civilian defence centres, including in Hermel, as well as Israeli warnings requiring evacuation of some relief centres. This dimension is particularly serious. Reuters already recalled at the end of March that attacks in southern Lebanon had killed nine paramedics and injured seven others, according to the World Health Organization. These attacks on rescue workers mechanically aggravate the human balance as they weaken the very ones who have to extract the wounded, transport the victims and maintain the care chain.

Faced with the magnitude of the day’s strikes, the Beirut firefighters asked the inhabitants to leave the passage clear for the extinction and rescue operations, while the Internal Security Forces called on the population to move only in case of absolute necessity, especially around the sites affected and on the routes leading to hospitals. These calls are nothing unusual. They reveal an overflowing relief apparatus, forced to manage several disaster scenes in both a saturated urban and national environment.

Blood donation calls multiply

One of the clearest signs of urgency is the multiplication of blood donation calls. After the strikes in Hay El Sellom, in the southern suburbs, and in other areas of Beirut, these calls spread rapidly. In urban conflicts, this type of mobilization usually occurs when hospitals see a high number of serious injuries requiring transfusions, surgery and intensive care. AP explicitly mentioned the call for donations and the gradual saturation of medical structures after the raids.

This detail tells a lot about the nature of the day. We are talking not only about destroyed infrastructure or targeted positions, but about immediate pressure on the hospital system, on the blood supply, on the operating blocks and on emergency logistics. In a Lebanon already exhausted by weeks of war, each new wave of mass bombing has a double effect: it kills directly and uses the country’s collective survival capabilities.

A regional truce with no protective effect for Lebanon

This day of strikes comes as a two-week ceasefire between the United States and Iran was concluded to prevent a further regional escalation. But Israel clearly stated that this truce did not apply to Lebanon. Reuters reports that Benyamin Netanyahu supported the pause with Tehran while maintaining that « the battle in Lebanon continues ». On the other hand, AP points out that Pakistan, the mediator of the agreement, asserts on the contrary that Lebanon must be part of it. This gap now has a concrete translation: while some talk of regional de-escalation, Lebanon continues to undergo mass bombing.

This gives the day of 8 April its political scope. The hundreds of dead and wounded announced, the simultaneous strikes on Beirut, Saida, Bekaa, Tyre, Hermel and Zahlé, the drama of Chmistar, the calls for blood donation and the overburdened relief show one simple thing: for Lebanon, the regional truce does not yet mean the end of the war. It coexisted, for the moment, with one of the most violent days of this sequence.

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