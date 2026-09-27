Lebanon-Syria: the page that no one has. waited

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Lebanon-Syria: the page that no one expected

Since the fall of the Assad regime in December 2024, Lebanon and Syria have rewritten their relationship. Walid Jumblatt increased visits to Damascus, an arrest revived the memory of the murder of his father Kamal in 1977, and even the Lebanese State became involved: Prime Minister Nawaf Salam met Ahmed al-Charaa in New York.

But between the unmarried border since 1946, Shab`a farms still occupied and a new Syrian power that rejects Hezbollah, this reconciliation remains fragile.

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