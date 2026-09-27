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Lebanon-Syria: the page that no one has. waited

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Newsdesk Libnanews
L'auteur: Newsdesk Libnanews
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Lebanon-Syria: the page that no one expected

Since the fall of the Assad regime in December 2024, Lebanon and Syria have rewritten their relationship. Walid Jumblatt increased visits to Damascus, an arrest revived the memory of the murder of his father Kamal in 1977, and even the Lebanese State became involved: Prime Minister Nawaf Salam met Ahmed al-Charaa in New York.

But between the unmarried border since 1946, Shab`a farms still occupied and a new Syrian power that rejects Hezbollah, this reconciliation remains fragile.

Follow LibnaNEWS to understand regional recompositions.

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LIBAN IN THE BORD OF SOCIAL EXPLOSION — Strikes, wages, inflation: anger rises
LIBAN IN THE BORD OF SOCIAL EXPLOSION — Strikes, wages, inflation: anger rises
Newsdesk Libnanews - translated by IA
Newsdesk Libnanews - translated by IAhttps://libnanews.com
Libnanews est un site d'informations en français sur le Liban né d'une initiative citoyenne et présent sur la toile depuis 2006. Notre site est un média citoyen basé à l’étranger, et formé uniquement de jeunes bénévoles de divers horizons politiques, œuvrant ensemble pour la promotion d’une information factuelle neutre, refusant tout financement d’un parti quelconque, pour préserver sa crédibilité dans le secteur de l’information.

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