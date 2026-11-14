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Lebanon-Iraq: Matar preserves zero in Bassora

Libnanews
· 2 min read · 5 views

Lebanon held Iraq in check Friday in Bassora. Mostafa Matar multiplied the stops and Leonardo Chahine found the bar. Reda Khadra, holder of his international debut, came out at the 38th minute after a muscle discomfort. Palestine is now waiting for the Lebanese next Tuesday at the tournament.

Stade Fouad Chéhab à Jounieh, 22 septembre 2019. Illustration d’archives, non photographie du match de Bassora.
Stade Fouad Chéhab à Jounieh, 22 septembre 2019. Illustration d’archives, non photographie du match de Bassora. © MTV Lebanon, CC BY 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. Habillage Libnanews.
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Lebanon held Iraq in check on Friday 13 November 2026 in Bassora (0-0). For their first international tournament match at Palmier Stadium, Madjid Bougherra players resisted the hosts’ offensives. Mostafa Matar preserved the score with several interventions, including a stop against Younes Hamoud at the 89th minute.

The Lebanese selection also had its opportunities. Leonardo Chahine found the crossbar in the sixth minute. The evening was shorter for Reda Khadra: holder for his first appearance with Lebanon, he left the field before the break after feeling a muscle discomfort.

Lebanon-Iraq: Shahine’s Bar, Matar’s Stops

The first frank opportunity came from the Lebanese side. Hassan Kaafarani advanced on the left flank before hitting. Iraqi goaltender Kamil Saadi pushed the ball back to Leonardo Shahine, whose attempt hit the bar. Lebanon thus threatened the opposing goal very early, without succeeding in opening the score.

The Iraqis then solicited Mostafa Matar. At the 27th minute, the Lebanese guard captured a strike by Aymen Hussein near the surface. He answered again on a head of the same attacker a minute later.

After the break, Iraqi changes accompanied an acceleration of the host game. Matar rejected a powerful distant attempt by replacement Amir Fouad at the 69th minute. Lebanon replied by Ali Kassas, whose strike in the surface passed near the left post.

The two guards were still decisive at the end of the meeting. Matar won his duel with Younes Hamoud one minute from the end of the regulatory time. In the last few moments, Kamil Saadi dismissed Khalil Badr’s attempt. Neither of the two sides managed to rock the game.

A First Shortcut for Reda Khadra

The meeting marked the beginnings of Reda Khadra in Lebanese selection. Bougherra had lined up from the start, but a muscle discomfort forced him to give up his place to Hussein Chakrun at the 38th minute.

The breeder then made two changes in the 62nd minute: Ali Kassas replaced Wahbi Fawaz and Khalil Badr entered Leonardo Chahine’s place. At the 80th, Badr Kawam succeeded Hassan Farhat and Mahmoud Zbib to Hussein Monzer.

This prep match opposed Bougherra to Australian Graham Arnold, Iraq’s winner. The tournament also includes Iran and Palestine. After this first draw, Lebanon must return to the Palestinian selection on Tuesday, 17 November.

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Libnanews
Newsdesk Libnanews - translated by IA

Libnanews est un site d'informations en français sur le Liban né d'une initiative citoyenne et présent sur la toile depuis 2006. Notre site est un média citoyen basé à l’étranger, et formé uniquement de jeunes bénévoles de divers horizons politiques, œuvrant ensemble pour la promotion d’une information factuelle neutre, refusant tout financement d’un parti quelconque, pour préserver sa crédibilité dans le secteur de l’information.

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