Lebanon excluded from the truce? The Battle of the Story

The cease-fire announced between Washington and Tehran only held a few hours as a readable political framework. While Pakistan and Iran presented the agreement as an expanded arrangement, including Lebanon, Benyamin Netanyahu opposed a clear and public denial: for Israel, the pause does not concern the Lebanese front. In the same movement, Iran warned that its forces remained « on the loose » and that an enemy error would lead to a response, while the Israeli army issued an evacuation order for Tyre, announcing imminent strikes in southern Lebanon. The sequence says everything about the fragility of the ceasefire: the de-escalation exists on the Washington-Tehran axis, but it is already facing a war of interpretation on Lebanon, which has become the point of breaking the compromise.

A ceasefire that stops at the gates of Lebanon

On paper, the two-week truce between the United States and Iran was to open a diplomatic window before the planned discussions in Islamabad. Donald Trump suspended the American strikes against Iran on condition that Tehran let the Strait of Ormuz reopen and cease its attacks. Pakistan, which served as the central intermediary, then presented the agreement as a broader ceasefire, also involving the allies of both sides. It was in this context that Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif claimed that Lebanon was also included in the arrangement. Tehran supported this reading by recalling that the end of the attacks against Iran and its allies was in its political plan.

However, this reading was almost immediately met with an Israeli veto. Benyamin Netanyahu’s office claimed that the suspension of the strikes against Iran did not apply to Lebanon. Israel supports Washington’s pause on the Iranian front, but refuses to link its campaign against Hezbollah. The Israeli executive therefore laid a very clear red line: yes to a truce with Tehran if it serves American and Israeli interests on the Iranian issue; not any interpretation that would limit military action on the northern front. Contradiction is not merely a semantic dispute. It commits the actual perimeter of the agreement.

The Israeli denial had an immediate effect on the ground. Only a few hours after the announcement of the truce, the Israeli army ordered the urgent evacuation of Tyre and its surroundings, urging the inhabitants to move north of the Zahrani River before the strikes announced as imminent. This decision gives the Israeli position an unambiguous operational translation: Lebanon is not treated as an automatic extension of the ceasefire. There remains an active theatre of war, even as the American-Iranian axis enters a negotiating phase.

Netanyahu takes hold of the story

Netanyahu’s choice didn’t get any improvised. By supporting the American pause on Iran while excluding Lebanon, the Israeli Prime Minister seeks first to avoid a break with Washington. Israel cannot be seen as the frontal torpedo of an initiative led by the United States, especially when this initiative aims to reopen Ormuz, reduce tension with Tehran and preserve strategic coordination between the two allies. But Netanyahu refuses at the same time as a negotiated agreement in Washington, Islamabad and Tehran restrict his freedom of action against Hezbollah. His message is therefore twofold: alignment with the American pause against Iran; total autonomy on the Lebanese front.

This position also reflects an internal logic. Since the resumption of the war with Hezbollah, the Israeli government has presented the northern border as a separate national security theatre, governed by the immediate threat of rockets, infiltrations and armed positions of the Shiite movement. To admit that Lebanon is included in the truce would be to recognize that Israel accepts, even indirectly, that a negotiated arrangement with Iran sets limits to its military conduct in the north. This is precisely what Netanyahu wants to avoid, both for military and political reasons. He does not want to offer Tehran a symbolic victory of showing that the protection of his allies is part of the price of de-escalation.

In other words, Israel accepts a pause on Iran because it allows it to maintain the American alliance, avoid an uncertain escalation and maintain political pressure on Iran’s nuclear power. But he refused to allow this pause to alter Lebanon’s status in the regional war. That’s why the Israeli denial was so quick and so clear. It was not a question of correcting a technical misunderstanding. The aim was to close immediately the possibility of an Iranian or Pakistani reading of the ceasefire which would have transformed the Lebanese front into a partially Sanctuaryized zone.

Pakistan defends its mediation, Iran defends its perimeter

Pakistan has every interest in presenting the agreement as broadly as possible. Islamabad seeks to value his mediation and to show that he has not content himself with tearing off a two-week suspension between Washington and Tehran, but that he has helped loosen the entire regional front. In this context, including Lebanon strengthens the diplomatic reach of Pakistani success and transforms a tactical arrangement into a regional initiative. It is also a way of giving more weight to the discussions planned in Islamabad, by suggesting that they will focus on a comprehensive scheme rather than on the only issue of the Ormuz Strait.

For Iran, the stake is even more important. Tehran does not want the truce to be reduced to a simple bilateral exchange: suspension of American strikes against reopening of Ormuz. Its objective is broader. Iran wants to recognize that any serious de-escalation must also cover its regional allies. This is the political meaning of the formula, often repeated in accounts of the Iranian proposal, calling at the end of the attacks against Iran « and its allies ». If this expression is taken seriously, it necessarily includes Hezbollah. Tehran does not always say this with the same sharpness in its public channels, but the architecture of its position is clear: the security of the regional axis is part of the price required for stabilization.

This divergence between Islamabad, Tehran and Jerusalem highlights a central weakness of the ceasefire. The parties do not tell the same story. For Washington, the main aim is to avoid a wider war with Iran and to reopen the Strait of Ormuz. For Pakistan, the truce is a regional diplomatic breakthrough. For Iran, it must recognize the centrality of its allies and red lines. For Israel, it concerns Iran but certainly not Hezbollah. As long as these stories remain incompatible, Lebanon becomes a space where contradiction materializes militarily.

Iran’s message: truce is not peace

The Iranian position is not only diplomatic. She’s also coercive. After the announcement of the truce, the Iranian Supreme Security Council stated that the truce did not mean the end of the war. Tehran claimed that its hands remained « on relaxation » and that the slightest mistake of the enemy would receive a full response. This is a general warning, but it is particularly relevant in the debate on Lebanon. If Israel maintains its bombings in the south of the country by claiming that the cease-fire does not commit it, Iran may consider that the spirit of the agreement is violated, at least in its own political reading.

We must be specific about this. The most robust open sources consulted confirm Iran’s warning of a response to any « error » against it, but do not all publish the same explicit formulation mechanically linking each strike on Lebanon to direct Iranian reprisals. On the other hand, the architecture of the message is clear: Tehran enters into negotiations without lowering the guard and suggests that an attack on its interests or those of its allies can reactivate escalation. In the current context, where Hezbollah is the most exposed regional ally, the threat is in fact also aimed at the Lebanese front, although the exact words vary according to the channels.

This calculated ambiguity is typical of Iran’s strategy. It allows Tehran to retain a margin of interpretation. Iran can argue that it has not promised absolute military silence. It can also allow the idea that a continuation of Israeli strikes on Lebanon undermines the very logic of the truce. Thus, the threat does not need to be legally detailed to produce a political effect. It simply recalls that, in Tehran’s eyes, the Lebanese case is not outside the compromise, but one of its most sensitive tests.

Tyre, city test of a ceasefire already contested

The Israeli army’s evacuation order for Tyre is therefore far wider than a tactical announcement. Tyre is not an anonymous border village. It is one of the main cities in southern Lebanon, with a considerable demographic, economic and symbolic weight. When Israel announces imminent strikes in this area at the very moment when a regional truce is presented as a de-escalation, it sends a political as well as a military signal: the Lebanese front remains open, and the Israeli agenda in this theatre will not be dictated by Pakistani or Iranian reading of the ceasefire.

This signal also affects civilian populations. AP and Reuters recall that the war in Lebanon has already caused more than 1,500 deaths and displaced more than one million people in the country. The announcement of a new evacuation order for Tyre is therefore part of a sequence where every contradictory message about the truce has an immediate human consequence. To say that Lebanon is included or excluded is not just a diplomatic issue. It’s about deciding if civilians can believe in a lull, go home, or go back north again.

From the Israeli point of view, the logic remains military: to strike Hezbollah’s positions, maintain pressure south of the Litani and prevent the movement from benefiting from a general negotiating climate. But from the Lebanese point of view, the effect is quite different. The country appears to be the area where war can continue while the major capitals discuss elsewhere. It is this status as an active periphery that most weakens the Lebanese scene. Lebanon is not an autonomous subject of negotiation; It is a front contested by outside actors who do not even share the definition.

What the dispute over Lebanon reveals

The dispute over Lebanon first reveals that the cease-fire is not a stabilized text, but a combination of partial, conditional and interpreted commitments in different capitals. The United States obtained a respite on the Iranian axis and a reopening of Ormuz. Pakistan gained unprecedented diplomatic visibility. Iran has obtained the suspension of US strikes and the implicit recognition of its role in Gulf security. Israel, on the other hand, seeks to prevent this dynamic from resulting in a freeze on the Lebanese front. Each camp therefore defends a version of the compromise that protects its immediate interest.

The dispute then reveals the special place of Hezbollah in the regional equation. For Iran, the Shiite movement is part of the strategic depth to be preserved. For Israel, it is a distinct threat, which justifies a separate war even when a truce opens with Tehran. This fundamental opposition explains why Lebanon has become the dead end of the ceasefire. Hezbollah is too bound up with Iran to be totally dissociated from compromise, but too central to Israeli security doctrine to be easily integrated into a negotiated pause under Pakistani mediation.

Finally, this dispute reveals the diplomatic decommissioning of Lebanon itself. Beirut is not at the centre of the system. The terms of its possible inclusion in the truce are discussed by Islamabad, Tehran, Washington and Jerusalem, while the people of the south are receiving the very concrete effects of the announcements and counter-announcements. Lebanon remains treated as a theatre, rarely as a sovereign part of the negotiations. This is one of the reasons why the slightest difference in narrative is so quickly translated into a local escalation.

Reading table

Actor What he says What he is looking for Israel Ceasefire does not cover Lebanon Preserving his freedom to strike against Hezbollah Pakistan The agreement also includes Lebanon Valuing broad regional mediation Iran The truce must cover Iran and its allies Extending de-escalation to the regional axis United States Break with Iran and reopening of Ormuz Avoiding a wider war without settling Lebanon

This table summarizes the central fracture of the moment. The disagreement not only concerns the geography of the truce, but its very nature. Is it bilateral, regional, conditional, or hierarchical on the fronts? The answer varies according to the actor interviewed. In a war where military signals count as much as the texts, this divergence suffices to make the ceasefire unstable. The order of evacuation from Tyre is the most concrete proof: when words diverge, it is the announced bombardments that serve as a referee.

Why Lebanon is the real test of the next few days

The immediate follow-up will depend less on general peace declarations than on what will happen in southern Lebanon. If the Israeli strikes continue at the announced pace, the Israeli reading of the cease-fire will prevail. If, on the contrary, US or Pakistani pressure leads to a visible reduction in operations around Tyre and beyond, then Iran will be able to argue that its expanded concept of truce is beginning to produce effects. The Lebanese terrain will therefore serve as an advanced indicator of the real power relations between signatories and mediators.

The paradox is that the agreement presented as a major de-escalation could produce, on Lebanon, an intensification of the battle of credibility. Israel wants to prove that he keeps his hand. Iran wants to show that it does not abandon its allies. Pakistan wants to save the prestige of its mediation. The United States wants to preserve the truce without being aspired by an additional front. In this configuration, each strike, evacuation and rhetorical salve becomes a political test. And it is often southern Lebanon that pays the price of this competing demonstration.