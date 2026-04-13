Israeli bombings in Lebanon: 2,089 killed since 2 March

The Lebanese Ministry of Public Health announced on Monday 13 April that the cumulative impact of the Israeli bombings against Lebanon since 2 March now amounts to 2,089 dead and 6,762 wounded. On 13 April alone, 34 people were killed and 174 injured.

Israeli bombardment continues to grow

The threshold of 2,000 deaths has now been crossed. In its last survey, the Emergency Health Operations Centre of the Lebanese Ministry of Public Health states thatIsraeli bombings against Lebanon since 2 March2,089 people were killed and 6,762 injured.

This new assessment confirms the rapid increase in the human cost of war. It extends the period covered by this official count to more than six weeks, while Israeli strikes continue to affect several parts of the country.

On 13 April alone, the Lebanese health authorities recorded 34 deaths and 174 additional injuries. These figures reflect the continuation of a high rate of loss of life as a result of Israeli bombings.

At the same time, the Ministry distributed a summary infographic showing the extent of losses since the offensive began.

Men, women and children are included in the count

The report published by the health authorities also details the distribution of victims. Of the deaths recorded since 2 March as a result of Israeli bombings, 1,671 were men, 252 women and 166 children.

On the side of the injured, the Ministry counts 4,982 men, 1,132 women and 648 children. This breakdown shows that Israeli strikes have not only affected combat zones, but have also hit the civilian population heavily.

The passage of the 2,000-death threshold is a turning point in the reading of the conflict. It is no longer just a succession of raids or one-off strikes, but a military campaign whose human impact is now long-lasting.

Through this assessment, the Lebanese authorities highlight a human cost that continues to spread throughout the country.

Health sector also affected

Official infographic also highlights the direct consequencesIsraeli bombings on the health sector. The Ministry reported 88 deaths and 195 injuries among staff and actors in the sector.

The document also mentions 116 attacks against relief associations, 25 medical or health centres affected, 101 strikes recorded in the sector and six hospitals forced to close.

These data show that the Israeli bombings not only hit the inhabitants, but also the structures responsible for helping and treating them. In a country already under high hospital stress, this aspect further worsens the human consequences of strikes.

The publication of this review is part of a daily follow-up by the health authorities, while emergency services remain mobilized on several fronts.

An official count to evolve

As in any conflict, this balance sheet remains provisional. The number of deaths and injuries caused by Israeli bombardments may continue to evolve as relief efforts, victims are transferred to hospitals or new cases are registered.

At this stage, however, the figure of 2,089 dead and 6,762 wounded is the latest official assessment provided by the Lebanese Ministry of Public Health for the period from 2 March to 13 April.

It reflects the continued intensity of the Israeli bombings on Lebanon and the extent of the loss of life since the beginning of the offensive.