Hezbollah claims to have respected the ceasefire despite Israeli strikes

Hezbollah claims to have respected the ceasefire in the early hours of Tuesday, despite the continued Israeli strikes. Three Lebanese sources close to the organization, quoted by Reuters, assure that the movement suspended its attacks on northern Israel and Israeli forces in Lebanon after the announcement of the truce backed by the American-Iranian agreement. This position immediately places the sequence on a sensitive political ground: that of the party who can present himself as having respected the de-escalation, and that which has emptied its meaning. In parallel, Israel maintained a reverse line, repeating that Lebanon was not included in the ceasefire and continuing its operations, including with new evacuation orders and announced strikes on the south of the country.

In this context, the statement relayed since Hezbollah’s entourage is not only a military signal. It also constitutes a diplomatic message to several recipients. In Pakistan and Iran first, which argue that Lebanon is a part of the spirit, if not the letter, of the negotiated truce. Then in the United States, who seek to preserve the pause with Tehran without seeing the Lebanese front ruin the credibility of the mechanism too quickly. Finally, to Lebanese opinion, as the bombing continues and the people of the southern part of the country perceive no concrete relief. By claiming to have respected the cease-fire despite the Israeli strikes, Hizbullah is trying to occupy a politically useful position: that of the camp, which claims to have held fire while the adversary maintained the escalation.

A announced truce, a front that remains open

The known elements of the sequence are now relatively clear. A two-week truce was announced between the United States and Iran, in a context of strong regional tension and after a mediation led in part by Pakistan. Donald Trump has conditioned the suspension of the American strikes against Iran to the reopening of the Strait of Ormuz and wider de-escalation. But almost immediately, Benyamin Netanyahu’s office said that this break did not apply to Lebanon. In other words, the Washington-Tehran axis was able to enter into a diplomatic parenthesis, while the Israeli-Lebanese front remained fully active from the Israeli point of view.

This dissociation produced immediate interference. On the one hand, Iran and Pakistan suggested that Lebanon was part of the general framework of the truce. On the other hand, Israel denied this reading and continued to act on the ground. Reuters reported that the Israeli army had issued new evacuation orders for Tyre in southern Lebanon, announcing imminent strikes. At the same time, AP noted that hostilities were continuing between Israel and Hezbollah despite the pause on the Iranian-American front. It was in this grey zone, between declared truce and continued war, that Hezbollah chose to say that it had respected the ceasefire.

The meaning of this statement is twofold. Militaryly, it means that the movement did not want to appear as the one who immediately torpedoed de-escalation. Politically, it seeks to return against Israel the argument of restraint. While Hezbollah can convince that it has suspended its fire while the Israeli army is continuing its bombardment, it hopes to impose the idea that the problem is not in its refusal of the ceasefire, but in the exclusion of Lebanon from the perimeter retained by Netanyahu. The movement, often accused of dragging the country into regional logics that go beyond it, is trying here to reposition itself as a disciplined actor of a truce that the other side refused to extend to Lebanon. This last sentence is an analysis of the public positions of the actors.

Hezbollah seeks to take advantage of the story

These statements must be read as a battle of narrative as well as an operational observation. Since the beginning of the new phase of war, Hezbollah has faced increasing political pressure in Lebanon. AP again on Wednesday noted a rise in anti-Hezbollah anger, notably after the death of Pierre Mouawad, head of the Lebanese Forces, killed with his wife in an Israeli strike near Beirut. This case rekindled an already well-established reproach in one part of the opinion: that of a movement which exposes the whole country to Israeli reprisals in order to serve a regional logic aligned with Iran. In this context, to claim to have respected the cease-fire is for Hezbollah to present itself not as an immediate instigator of the continuation of hostilities, but as the party that would have accepted a pause.

This strategy responds to an internal need. The movement knows that the people of the south, but also a large part of the rest of the country, now judge the war against its human and material consequences. The figures reported by Reuters and AP are heavy: more than 1,500 deaths in Lebanon since 2 March, and more than 1.2 million internally displaced persons, according to the authorities and agencies cited. As the destruction spreads and strikes affect communities more far from the immediate front, the strictly military justification of the conflict becomes more difficult to support at the national level. Hezbollah therefore needs to show that it does not, as a matter of principle, refuse a lull. The last sentence is an analytical inference.

There is also a regional dimension. By saying that he has respected the truce despite the Israeli strikes, Hezbollah continues with the Iranian position, which argues that the cessation of the attacks must concern Tehran and its allies. This allows the movement to recall that it is not outside the current compromise, even if Israel claims the opposite. The formula thus serves as a bridge between the negotiations on Iran and the war in Lebanon: it implies that Hezbollah acted in accordance with the Iranian and Pakistani interpretations of the truce, and that Israel has unilaterally restricted its perimeter. This reading is an analysis based on the public positions reported by Reuters and AP.

Israel maintains separation between Iran and Lebanon

On the Israeli side, the line is coherent, even if it politically weakens the ceasefire. Netanyahu supported the American pause on Iran, but immediately claimed that Lebanon was not included. This position reflects a precise doctrine: for Israel, the campaign against Hezbollah is not merely a by-product of the confrontation with Tehran. It is part of an autonomous security file, linked to the northern border, the capabilities of the Shiite movement and the Israeli will to prevent the reconstruction of a lasting threat in southern Lebanon. To accept that the Lebanese front mechanically enters into the ceasefire would, from the Israeli point of view, be to recognize that Iran can indirectly impose limits on Israel’s action against Hezbollah. The doctrinal part is an inference based on the Israeli statements reported by Reuters.

This distinction is at the heart of Israeli reasoning. It allows Jerusalem to support Washington on the truce with Tehran while preserving its freedom of action in Lebanon. In practice, however, it produces a major contradiction. While de-escalation is true for Iran but not for Hezbollah, one of Tehran’s main allies remains exposed to Israeli fire. Therefore, the logic of regional calming becomes unstable. Iran can argue that its allies are not protected. Hezbollah can land in part respecting an incomplete truce. And the Lebanese population remains caught in a war that continues despite diplomatic announcements. This synthesis is based on the public positions of the actors and constitutes an analysis.

The continuation of Israeli strikes gives this reading a practical meaning. Reuters reported that the Israeli army had issued new warnings to evacuate Tyre before strikes. In another article, the agency recalled that the Hebrew state had refused to include Lebanon in the ceasefire. This means that in Israel’s eyes, the question is not whether or not Hezbollah suspended its fire in the early hours. The priority remains the continuation of the military campaign, according to the timetable and objectives set by the Israeli staff. This logic immediately deprives the truce of any tangible effect on part of Lebanese territory. The last sentence is an analytical conclusion drawn from the facts reported.

Lebanon pays the price of perimeter war

The episode reveals once again Lebanon’s deeply vulnerable position in the major regional arrangements. The country is not at the centre of the negotiations, but it is directly subject to ambiguities. When Washington and Tehran agree on a break, Lebanon is not guaranteed to benefit from it. When Pakistan presents the truce as broader, it is not enough to protect the southern part of the country if Israel disputes its scope. And when Hezbollah claims to have respected the ceasefire, this statement does not prevent the strikes or evacuations ordered by the Israeli army. This reading is an analytical synthesis of the facts reported.

This situation highlights a deeper problem: Lebanon remains treated as a theatre and not as an autonomous subject of diplomatic arrangements. Its security depends on how other capitals define their respective red lines. However, these definitions do not coincide. For Iran, Lebanon falls within the strategic depth of the regional axis. For Israel, it is a separate front where the war against Hezbollah must continue. For the United States, it is a secondary parameter compared to de-escalation with Tehran. For the Lebanese people, it is the place where cease-fire announcements can coexist with real bombings. This reading is an analysis based on the public positions described by Reuters and AP.

The sentence attributed to sources close to Hezbollah must therefore be seen in this context. She’s not announcing a peace. The main aim is to distribute political responsibilities in a moment of blur. The movement wants the story to be as follows: it has observed the truce, Israel has refused it in Lebanon, and the continuing strikes are therefore the result of an Israeli decision more than a resumption of hostilities by Hezbollah. This version can convince some of its supporters, and it can also influence the international debate on the scope of the ceasefire. But it does not change a central reality: Lebanon remains outside the clear protection of an agreement which is presented as a regional de-escalation. This is an analysis.

Tactical restraint, not strategic renunciation

However, it would be wrong to interpret this restraint claimed by Hezbollah as a profound strategic turning point. Nothing in the known evidence indicates that the movement renounces its military logic or regional alignment. The same sources who say that he suspended his attacks speak of a pause in the early hours of the truce. They do not describe disarmament, doctrinal change or separation from Iran. Hezbollah is content at this stage to report that he was not the one who opened fire after the ceasefire was announced.

That shade counts. It means that the retention observed, if confirmed, is a matter of tactics and communication as well as strategy. The movement knows that the current military power ratio requires it to measure its actions. He also knows that an immediate breach of the truce would have cost him a great deal on diplomatic ground, at a time when Iran is seeking to have a regional reading of the agreement recognized. By holding fire at least initially, Hezbollah therefore preserves the consistency of the Iranian position and avoids offering Israel and Washington a simple argument against it. Half of this paragraph is based on the facts reported.

This does not mean that climbing has become impossible. On the contrary, the continued Israeli strikes have a high risk of a wider resumption. If Hezbollah believes that the truce has no real effect in Lebanon, it may consider that its restraint no longer has any political return. From that point on, the logic of reprisals can be reactivated very quickly, especially if Israeli strikes affect more densely populated areas or leaders of the movement. The current demand for respect for the ceasefire must therefore be read as a reversible posture, linked at a specific time, not as a lasting transformation of the war. This paragraph is a conservative prospective analysis.

Ceasefire credibility crisis

The other teaching of this episode is the extreme fragility of the ceasefire itself. A truce whose parties do not agree on the perimeter almost mechanically produces a crisis of credibility. If Iran and Pakistan say that Lebanon is included, if Israel says the opposite, and if Hezbollah claims to have respected the pause as the strikes continue, then the scheme offers neither strategic clarity nor practical security. It becomes a disputed framework, instrumentalized by each to strengthen his own narrative. This conclusion is analytical.

This crisis of credibility also affects mediators. Pakistan had an interest in presenting the truce as broad as possible in order to enhance its mediation. The United States had an interest in stabilizing the Iranian front without taking on an immediate settlement of the Lebanese front. France, for its part, explicitly called for Lebanon to be included « fully » in the truce, a sign that it too perceives the bankal character of an agreement that would leave this theatre out of the way. The fact is therefore broad: the lack of consensus on the place of Lebanon weakens the entire de-escalation. The reference to France refers to public statements known on 8 April; The whole paragraph constitutes an analytical synthesis.

For Hezbollah, this flaw can turn into a political opportunity. By presenting itself as respectful of the cease-fire despite the continued raids, the movement seeks to show that the credibility crisis does not come from it. He is trying to move the burden of proof on Israel. The manoeuvre is clever because it is part of a time when several capitals are insisting on the need not to exclude Lebanon. But it remains suspended from a simple test: will Hezbollah’s restraint last if Israeli bombing continues unabated? This paragraph is an analysis.

What the rest will say

The next few hours will tell whether the claim of Hezbollah remains a mere element of communication or whether it announces a real military discipline, even limited in time. If the Israeli strikes continue and the movement still fails to respond, it will be able to strengthen its narrative of a party respectful of a truce betrayed by the other side. If, on the contrary, the exchanges resume openly, the argument of initial respect for the ceasefire will weigh less heavily, even if it will retain political utility in the battle of responsibility. This paragraph is a prospective analysis.

The most revealing terrain will be southern Lebanon, particularly around Tyre and the areas targeted by Israeli evacuation orders. That is where the reality of the truce for civilians is measured. This is also the proof of the solidity of the restraint claimed by Hezbollah. Basically, the question is no longer whether the movement suspended its attacks during the first hours. She asked whether a ceasefire that did not clearly protect Lebanon could survive politically for more than a few hours without dissolving itself in the contradictions that had given rise to it. The final part is an analytical conclusion.

In this sequence, Hezbollah therefore chose a precise line of communication: to show that it did not break the truce, to denounce the continuation of Israeli strikes, and to include itself in the Iranian reading of a ceasefire that should also cover Lebanon. This line can enable it to regain a share of domestic and regional legitimacy in the short term. But it does not alter the major fact of the moment: on the Lebanese ground, the war did not really cease. As long as this contradiction persists, statements of restraint, diplomatic announcements and official denials will continue to come up against a much simpler reality for the inhabitants of the south: the noise of the aircraft, the evacuation orders, and the permanent uncertainty about what is really worth a ceasefire that does not clearly say if it concerns them. This conclusion includes an analysis based on the facts reported.