From the IRHA Law to the Yadan Law: Vichy’s gravity to the capture of the imagination.

Six years after the adoption of the IRHA Act in 2019, which equates all criticism of Zionism with anti-Semitism, the French National Assembly is preparing to enrich the French legislative and legal arsenal of a new tool, identical and similar to the first, but whose censors accuse its objective is to muzzle any criticism of Israel.

This new legal gag is in line with Israel’s strategy to muzzle all support for Palestine, despite international criticism of the behaviour of the Hebrew state in the Gaza enclave and Lebanon.

This new legal-legislative arsenal comes at a time when the pagocytosis of Palestine is being forced to march in response to the international recognition of the State of Palestine, including by France, the first permanent Western member of the Security Council.

IRHA Law

Prior to President Emmanuel Macron’s first official visit to Israel, the IRHA Act was adopted on 3 December 2019 by the National Assembly on the initiative of « The Republic in March », the presidential party. The IRHA law already equates the criticism of Zionism with a form of anti-Semitism.

In this controversial text, adopted by a very small majority, its author, MP LRM, Sylvain Maillard, proposed to the French Parliament the adoption of the definition of anti-Semitism as formulated by the International Alliance for Holocaust Remembrance (IHRA).

At the heart of the opponents’ reproaches: the fact that he associates anti-Zionism with a form of anti-Semitism. The definition of the IRHA is in a few words, the term « anti-Zionism » of which is absent: « The anti-Semitism is a certain perception of the Jews, which can manifest itself in hatred towards them. The rhetorical and physical manifestations of anti-Semitism target Jewish and non-Jewish individuals and/or their property, community institutions and places of worship. »

Yadan Law

Six years later, Caroline Yadan, elected MP in the general elections of 2024, in the 8th riding of the French abroad (Israel, Italy, Turkey), against outgoing MP Meyer Habib, returned to the charge.

As a reminder, in 2025 she left her parliamentary group and registered herself as « allied », to mark her disapproval of France’s recognition of the Palestinian state.

His Bill of 2024 aims to combat anti-Semitism. These supporters believe that anti-Zionism is still a form of anti-Semitism and that it must be repressed, while opponents of the proposed Law consider that its objective is to sanction Israel’s criticisms and support for Palestine.

To give legitimacy to her bill, Caroline Yadan relied, among other things, on anti-Semitism figures. But the identity and methodology of the organizations that are at the root of this situation show that this reality is instrumentalised in favour of pro-Israeli positioning.

A petition against this bill on the National Assembly site has already gathered nearly 700,000 signatures.

The love statements of the National Rally to French institutional Judaism in the run-up to the upcoming French presidential elections, as well as the mic mac of the writer Yann Moix about his judeophilia compensatory of a previous Judeophobia, recall the hypersensitivity of the Jewish fact in France, due to his past collaborationist with Nazism under Vichy.

At the CRIF’s annual dinner in 2019, Emmanuel Macron, already, had sought to establish an amalgam between anti-Semitism and anti-Zionism in a kind of federal electoral competition with the National Rally, Marine Le Pen’s far right party.

Anti-Zionism the modern form of anti-Semitism?

Not sure. A statement that is both false and peremptory.

Is it an incentive for democracy to dissipate the public debate of any criticism of Israel? Or, on the contrary, does it constitute a bonus for authoritarianism and arbitrariness?

It is to be feared that the French legislative and judicial arsenal will strengthen the psychorigidity of Israeli leaders and criminalise supporters of a political settlement based on human dignity, the main obstacles to the creation of a « Bantoustan » with the complicit silence of the « great Western democracies ».

Did Caroline Yadan think for a moment of the trauma inflicted on the Palestinians by the dispossession of their homeland by a crime committed by Europeans and an arbitrary division in the pure colonial tradition?

From ignominy resulting from compensation for many others, the most complete form of triangular perversion in that it exonerates a criminal and penalizes an innocent, without giving full satisfaction to the beneficiary of the compensation, without appeasing his thirst for vindictiveness?

The greatness of France does not lie in taking into account the unjust denial of the right imposed on the Palestinians, their stigmatization, the denial of their national identity, in a word the Apartheid of which they are victims, they who never participated in the pogroms of the Jews of Europe, nor in the Hitlerian genocide, unlike France, which was, under Vichy, towards its citizens of Jewish faith, the antechamber of the camps of death, an accomplice of their cremation in the furnaces of the camps of Auschwitz-Birkenau, Buckhenwald and elsewhere when nearly 400,000 Arabs and Africans (Christians and Muslims) flew to the aid of France, for the 2nd time in the same century, to liberate it from the Nazi yoke.

Do not transpose the Israeli-Palestinian conflict in France

As a corollary of anti-Semitic criminalization, the slogan « do not export the Israeli-Palestinian conflict to France » is a scarecrow to every abusive behaviour of Israel as to curb any criticism.

Do not transpose the conflict in France, Either. But then how to explain that a reservist of the Israeli army, former Hebrew state border guard, Arno Klarsfeld, was appointed adviser to the then interior minister, Nicolas Sarkozy, in 2006, in the midst of an Israeli war of destruction in Lebanon.

How can we explain that an Israeli soldier in a police operation against Gaza, Gilad Shalit, is being adopted as a French hostage on the pretext of the presence of French maiuls in his line, and that this French diplomatic protection is denied to a native Frenchman, Salah Hammoury, an academic whose great harm is to have a French mother, but a Palestinian father. An indelible tare?

Let’s not shoot at the DSK (Dominic Strauss Kahn) ambulance, which asked each morning, shaving or not, what he could do for the « great Israel » and not for France, of which he was an elected national representative. Let us be charitable and not mention the case of the great Rabbi of France, a plagiarist, Gilles Bernheim, for fear of awakening anti-Semitism in France.

http://www.vanityfair.fr/actualites/france/articles/olivier-bouthara-confession-gilles-bernheim-ex-grand-rabbin-de-france/24867

Let’s keep the case of the fantasy BHL, botulist theorist, also plagian. Just as in the case of the no less fantastic Bernard Kouchner, « Jewish double because half Jewish », as well as the case of the self-mutilated fabulator, Rabbi Guy Farhi, one of the great figures of the Liberal Jewish Movement.

Let’s move on to the case of the self-assaulted teacher in Marseilles Sylvain Tsion Saadoun (2015) forcing an entire city to wear the Kipa as a sign of solidarity with the false victim.

Laurent Fabius

What to say about Laurent Fabius, a small Israeli telegraphist in the international negotiations on Iran’s nuclear, an act of mischief, which will lead the United States to conduct secret negotiations with Iran in Muscat (Sultanat of Oman).

Georges Ibrahim Abdallah

Do not transpose the Arab-Israeli conflict in France. All right. But how then can we explain that Benyamin Netanyahu is putting pressure on Barack Obama and obtaining the release of the American spy of Jewish faith Jonathan Polard and opposes the release by France of Georges Ibrahim Abdallah, beyond his legal sentence of the pro-Palestinian Lebanese activist, while the true identity of the murderer of American and Israeli diplomats has just been revealed? Is it because one is Jewish and the other Arab?

Certainly there was a ignoble torture of Ilan Halévy, tortured sadically and killed by a criminogen band led by Youssouf Fofana, but what to say about Said Bouarrach, a Moroccan vigil beaten by word by a band of four Jews and drowned in the Ourcq Canal?

Finally, what to say about the money-frac and micmacs that have glittered Samuel Flatto Sharon’s French judicial chronicle for decades to the carbon tax scandal. A fraud of the order of tens of millions of dollars, exceeding the total amount of the damage resulting from the crimes committed by all Arab, African, Muslim prisoners, dear to the accounts of Eric Zemmour.

http://www.marianne.net/taxe-carbon-four-murders-first-arnaque-ecolo-100242712.html

Let us also go on to the case of Arno Klarsfeld already mentioned and focus on other cases:

Meyer Habib

Former of the radical Betar movement, involved in 1988 in the attack by the « Jewish Combat Organisation » of the feast of commemoration of Jeanne d’Arc on 8 May 1988, causing 8 injured, including two police officers, is this representative of the Likud in France entitled to sit in the French national representation, in respect of the 8th constituency of French settled outside France, under the label of the UDI? A centrist label for this representative of an ultra-rightist party?

Let us not transpose the Israeli-Palestinian conflict in France even though David Ben Gurion, the father of the Israeli army, has a splendid esplanade in one of the most hupped districts of Paris, that Hetzhack Rabin has two majestic places in Paris, – Fontenoy Square, in front of Unesco and Bercy’s gardens-, while his Palestinian alter ego « Nobel Peace Prize », Yasser Arafat, has nothing, at most one crumb, pâté dalouette, a tiny place in memory of the poet Mahmoud Darwiche, on the banks of the Seine, stuck between historical monuments, as a balance of all accounts.

Read: Do not transpose the Israeli-Palestinian conflict in France even though an important Israeli lobby operates from Brussels in the theatre of the European Union, in a flagrant interference of the internal political life of the Member States, transforming the European whole into Far West into Israeli destabilization manoeuvres; Even though an Israeli diplomat based in London worked at the heart of the Labour Party to undermine the leadership of his leader James Corbin.

Even though the same diplomat, Shai Masot, who himself describes himself as an officer of the Israeli defence forces and works as a senior political official at the Israeli embassy in London, was recorded by a journalist from the Qatari Al Jazeera channel, who is talking about how he intended to « get rid » of unwelcome British deputies against Israeli political positions.

Do not transpose the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Only the Israelis and the French are entitled, not the Arabs, to « submen » according to the flowered expression of a socialist, yet one, Georges Frêche, former MP mayor of Montpellier.

To go further on this theme:

http://www.forpalestine.be/le-lobby-Israeli-lunion-european/

How an Israeli diplomat worked at the heart of the Labour Party to hurt Corbyn:

http://www.midddleeasteye.net/en/reports/how-un-diplomate-isra-lien- travaill-au-c-ur-du-parti- travailliste

The Vichy complex

Because of the collaboration between the French authorities and the Nazi regime during the Second World War (1939-1945), and because of their contribution to the deportation of the Jews from France to the concentration camps, anti-Semitism is a sensitive subject in France. Infamous accusation, it condemns anyone who is subjected to it to some kind of ostracism

The charge of « anti-Semitic » is in a way the weapon of absolute mass destruction and amounts to an absolute condemnation. It constitutes the weapon of deterrence par excellence to neutralize any criticism of Israeli policy. But by brandishing it at every end of the field, it is to be feared what does not lose its effectiveness.

In the same way, because of the desire to replace Islamophobia with Judeophobia in order to clear itself from the recurrent traditional anti-Semitism of French society, it is also to be feared that another form of racism, also hideous and equally reprehensible, will continue.

Looking closely, Caroline Yadan’s proposal may seem like an imaginary capture, an inheritance capture.

That it is unhealthy to activate a memorial competition. Too much to want to stain in the wrong direction the whirlwinds of history are sometimes exposed to splashes.