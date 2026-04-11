Fact-check: No, this image of the Eiffel Tower in the colors of Lebanon is not authenticated

The image of an illuminated Eiffel Tower in the colors of the Lebanese flag was widely circulated after the Israeli strikes against Lebanon and the national day of mourning of 9 April 2026. There is no reason to say that such a luminous tribute really took place in Paris. However, on the contrary, this visual takes over an old, already denied montage.

What the image shows

The Eiffel Tower is illuminated in red and white, with a green cedar in the centre, accompanied by a message of solidarity with Lebanon. Presented as an image taken on 8 or 9 April 2026, it was relayed as evidence of an official French tribute to Lebanon.

Why This Image Is Problem

The first decisive element is that an almost identical image has already been checked by the AFP in 2019. The Agency then concluded that it was aassembly, made from an older photo of the retouched Eiffel Tower to add the colors and cedar of the Lebanese flag. The AFP explained that it found an earlier version of the photo, without these additions, and noted several visual clues consistent with a retouch.

Second point: the official sources available on the Eiffel Tower remind us that its usual lighting is night golden illumination with flashing time, while special lights are usually the subject of a dedicated communication on the official canals of the monument. However, for April 8 or 9, 2026, no official announcement of the Eiffel Tower mentioning an illumination in the colors of Lebanon was made through official channels.

Thirdly, the context is very real. Lebanon effectively declared a day of national mourning on 9 April 2026 after massive Israeli strikes. This context may have encouraged the recirculation of symbolic or militant images, including old montages presented as evidence of an international tribute.

What one can conclude

In the state, this image cannot be considered authentic. The strongest is to describe it asfalse, with a high probability that it is the reuse of an older assembly already dismantled by the AFP.

Verdict

Wrong.The viral image is not evidence that a real illumination of the Eiffel Tower in the colors of Lebanon took place on April 8 or 9, 2026. The context of national mourning in Lebanon is real, but the visual broadcast most likely refers to an old photomontage recirculated.