EU-Israel agreement: how the Union could challenge it, and why it remains divided

After the massive Israeli strikes on Lebanon, the debate on the European Union-Israel Association Agreement resurfaced forcefully. Paris believes that the discussion on a suspension can be reopened. Rome is making the tone clear and calling for a review of the European political framework. Madrid, for its part, explicitly calls for a suspension. But between diplomatic indignation and an effective challenge to the agreement, the road is long, codified and, above all, hampered by divisions between Member States.

A political and commercial agreement, but also a legal lever

The Association Agreement between the European Union and Israel, which entered into force in 2000, is not limited to trade. It forms the framework for relations between the two sides: political dialogue, economic exchanges, technical cooperation, research programmes and permanent institutional framework. Its most sensitive point is theArticle 2which makes respect for human rights and democratic principles aEssential elementof the Agreement. This means that, in theory, the EU may consider that a serious breach of these principles undermines the very basis of the partnership.

That is precisely what explains the return of the case to the foreground. In May 2025, 17 out of 27 Member States supported the initiation of a review of the Agreement under Article 2. Then, in June 2025, a European examination concluded thatindicesviolations by Israel of its human rights obligations under this agreement. The debate is therefore no longer theoretical: it has already crossed the threshold of legal and diplomatic examination.

This is the most misunderstood point in the European debate. A suspension of the agreement does not result in a diplomatic shock or a single political declaration. There is a procedure, provided for by the text itself and by Union law.

The first step isreview. One or more Member States request that the Union verify whether Israel still complies with Article 2. This mechanism was initiated in 2025. At this point, the Union does not yet sanction: it establishes politically and legally whether there is a case of serious breach.

The second stage is based onArticle 79of the agreement, often less cited than Article 2 but just as decisive. This non-execution clause provides that, in the event of a serious breach, the party who considers himself to be aggrieved shall in principle forward the case to theEU-Israel Association Councilin order to allow for a thorough review and to seek a solution acceptable to both parties. In other words, the normal logic is thatprior consultation.

The third stage takes place if these consultations fail, or if the Union considers that there is aSpecial emergency. In this case, it may adoptAppropriate measures. These can be graduated: freeze of political dialogue, targeted restrictions, suspension of certain commercial advantages, exclusion of programmes such as Horizon, or, as a last resort, wider suspension of the agreement. The text also states that priority should be given to measures which least disturb the overall functioning of the agreement. It means one simple thing: in law, thetotal suspension is intended as a measure of last resort, not like the first step.

Who really decides?

The heart of the decision lies in theEuropean Union Council. According to the European Parliament’s analysis, the suspension of an international agreement by the EU is a matter for theArticle 218(9) TFEUon a proposal from the Commission or the High Representative for Foreign Affairs, depending on the areas concerned. But for theAssociation Agreements,Article 218(8)provides that the Council shall act in principleunanimously. It’s the major lock.

In concrete terms, this means that forcomplete suspensionThe EU-Israel agreement requires in practice the27 Member States. Only one government can block. This makes it very politically difficult to break the current framework completely.

On the other hand, forpartial measuresThe situation is more flexible. The European Parliament’s study explains that certain aspects may fall within thequalified majority, particularly when it comes to trade or sectoral cooperation, while other areas, such as the suspension of political dialogue, would remain subject to unanimity. This is why, in Brussels, the most credible scenario is not necessarily that of an immediate total suspension, but rather that of aprogressive erosioncertain aspects of the relationship with Israel.

Why the strikes on Lebanon are relaunching the case

The file was not closed since Gaza. He is now taking over the Lebanese front. Following the massive Israeli bombings on Lebanon, French diplomacy considered that, given the seriousness of the situation in Lebanon and the West Bank, the discussion on a suspension of the association agreement could be reopened. France has therefore not formally requested the immediate suspension at this stage; But it has clearly moved the political cursor by explicitly linking developments in Lebanon to the European debate on the EU-Israel agreement.

Spain went further. Madrid explicitly called forsuspensionthe Association Agreement with Israel. This position is in keeping with the line advocated by Pedro Sánchez since 2025, already among the toughest in the Union towards the Israeli government.

Italy, for its part, has tightened its tone considerably following the incidents involving UNIFIL and the deterioration of the situation in Lebanon. Rome summoned the Israeli ambassador after firing at an Italian UN convoy in Lebanon, while denouncing a violation of resolution 1701. But we must be precise: this does not automatically mean that Italy has gone into the suspension camp. So far, it has remained on the side of the states which favour thereviewor to maintain dialogue, without formally supporting a global break in the agreement.

Who’s for, who’s against?

The first split became clear at the time of the May 2025 vote on the initiation of the review. Supports included:France, Ireland, Luxembourg, Portugal, Slovenia, Spain and Sweden. This first nucleus was then joined by other states, which reached the threshold of17 out of 27 countriesto officially launch article 2 review.

On the other hand, several countries were hostile or very reluctant to do so, includingItaly, Czech Republic, Germany, Hungary, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Greece and Lithuaniawhile others remained more cautious. This distribution is essential because it shows that Europe is not divided between two perfectly homogeneous blocks, but between several circles: those who want to go fast, those who accept the examination but not the rupture, and those who refuse any substantial questioning of the partnership with Israel.

On thesuspensionAs such, the favorable side remains smaller. Countries most likely to consider suspension of all or part of the agreement are generally cited asIreland, Denmark, Spain, Sweden and the Netherlands. Conversely,Hungary, Czech Republic and Germanyamong the most constant opponents of strong coercive measures. Italy, despite its growing firmness in the Lebanese context, has so far remained on the side of dialogue-oriented states rather than suspension.

The real obstacle is not legal, it is political

The European debate often suffers from a misunderstanding. Many see the suspension of the EU-Israel agreement as impossible, due to lack of a legal basis. That’s not right. The base exists:Article 2for the substance,Article 79for the procedure,Article 218 TFEUfor the European decision. The mechanism is here.

The real problem is elsewhere. It is due to the fact that the European Union must transform a political finding of violations into a binding decision, even though its Member States do not have the same strategic reading of Israel, the same threshold of diplomatic tolerance, or the same willingness to break up with Tel Aviv. In other words,the question is not whether the EU can act, but whether it really wants to pay the political price of such a decision.

Between review and suspension, a battle of tempo

Therefore, the current sequence should not be read as a mere technical debate. What is being played in Brussels is a battle of tempo and threshold. The most critical countries want to make the review already undertaken the prelude to concrete measures. The most prudent countries want to keep this review under political pressure without turning to suspension. And Israel’s most protective men are seeking to prevent the human rights clause from becoming anything other than a symbolic instrument.

In this context, the attacks on Lebanon have changed an important fact: they have expanded the file. It is no longer just a broader regional crisis in the eyes of several European capitals, Gaza or the West Bank, with Lebanese sovereignty being undermined, tensions around UNIFIL and the risk of widespread escalation. This is not enough yet to produce European unanimity. But this makes the status quo more difficult to defend politically.

What Europe can and does not yet do

As it stands, the Union therefore has three real options. The first is to limit ourselves toreview, by letting the file produce mainly diplomatic pressure. The second is to go towardspartial measures, more realistic because legally and politically more accessible. The third would becomplete suspension, which would require a major political shift between the Twenty-Seven.

This is where the current European contradiction lies. The Union has a legal instrument to act, recognises the existence ofindices of violations, sees its own Member States tighten up, but remains unable, at this stage, to turn this accumulation into a unified decision. In other words,Europe knows more and more what it accuses Israel, but still does not agree on the sanction to be imposed.