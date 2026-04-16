EU-Israel agreement: Brussels under pressure

The pressure no longer comes only from NGOs, demonstrations or parliamentary groups. It now ranks among the ranks of the former European diplomacy. More than 350 former officials of the Union and its Member States have called for the suspension of the Association Agreement between the European Union and Israel, considering that the maintenance of the current framework is no longer compatible with the principles that Brussels claims to defend in the field of human rights, democracy and international law. The demand changes the tone of the debate. Because it doesn’t come from a single political current. Because it comes from former ministers, former ambassadors, former European officials and figures who have long embodied the continent’s foreign policy. And because it puts the Union in the face of a question of coherence which it becomes more difficult to avoid.

The list of signatories alone gives the measure of the initiative. It includes Josep Borrell, former High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and former Spanish Foreign Minister, Margot Wallström, former Swedish Foreign Minister and former Vice-President of the European Commission, Hans Blix, former Head of Swedish Diplomacy and former Director General of the IAEA, Jan Eliasson, former Swedish Foreign Minister and former Deputy Secretary General of the UN, Mogens Lykketoft, former Danish Foreign Minister and former President of the UN General Assembly, Erato Kozakou-Marcoullis, former Cypriot Foreign Minister, Anna Diamantopoulou, former European Commissioner and former Greek Minister, or Laurens Jan Brinkhorst, former Dutch Deputy Prime Minister and former EU Ambassador. The document also identifies former senior officials of the European External Action Service and the Commission, including Alain Le Roy, Christian Leffler, Peter Zangl and Paraskevi Michou, as well as dozens of former French, German, Italian, Spanish, Belgian, Swedish or Danish ambassadors.

Their message is direct. The European Union cannot continue to invoke the human rights clause of the Association Agreement without drawing political consequences. For these former leaders, the continuation of the war in Gaza, the humanitarian degradation, the colonization in the West Bank, the violence of settlers and the lack of a European response to the observations made in Brussels have created a contradiction that has become too visible. The Association Agreement no longer appears to be merely a commercial or technical framework. It becomes a symbol of a privileged relationship which the Union maintains even though it itself recognises serious breaches of the principles enshrined in its treaties and in its external partnerships.

Who are the signatories and why their appeal weighs

Perhaps the most important element in this letter is less its existence than the nature of those who signed it. In European debates, the Israeli-Palestinian issue has long led to political, ideological and national divisions. One could therefore expect left-wing elected officials, humanitarian NGOs or legal collectives to demand a suspension of the agreement. But the impact is different when the request is made by former Foreign Ministers, former European Commissioners, former EU ambassadors and former EEAS executives. They are not actors outside the Brussels machinery. They are people who know precisely the legal limits, the reluctance of the Member States and the diplomatic weight of such a gesture.

Josep Borrell’s name concentrates part of this political reach. During his term at the head of European diplomacy, he often embodied the Union’s strongest voice on respect for international law in the Middle East, while competing with the internal divisions of the Twenty-Seven. Its presence among the signatories means that part of the former European decision-making centre no longer believes in the effectiveness of the warning language alone. With him are experienced personalities such as Margot Wallström, Hans Blix and Jan Eliasson, i.e. profiles associated with multilateral diplomacy, disarmament, mediation and international institutions. Their intervention gives the call a less militant than strategic tone. It suggests that, from the point of view of former State and institutional practitioners, the cost of the status quo is higher than the political cost of a suspension measure.

The composition of the list also says something else. It is not based on a single country or on a single sensitivity. The signatories come from the European apparatus itself, but also from a wide range of national diplomacy. There are former French ambassadors such as Bruno Aubert, Denis Bauchard, Stéphane Gompertz, Christine Robichon or Nada Yafi, former German diplomats such as Bernd Erbel or Hansjörg Haber, former Italian officials such as Ferdinando Nelli Feroci and Lorenzo Angeloni, as well as many former Spanish, Belgian, Irish, Danish and Swedish representatives. This geographical dispersion counts. It shows that criticism of the current framework is no longer a matter for a few isolated capitals. It won a large part of the former European diplomatic apparatus.

The Association Agreement at the heart of the EU-Israel relationship

To understand the scope of this request, it is necessary to go back to what is the Association Agreement between the European Union and Israel. It entered into force in 2000 and constitutes the general architecture of the bilateral relationship. It provides a framework for political dialogue, economic and social cooperation and part of the trade and institutional framework between the two sides. The stakes are therefore not marginal. Suspend this agreement, even partially, would be tantamount to pointing out that the relationship can no longer continue as if the partner concerned still respected the basic political conditions on which it is based.

Article 2 of this agreement is at the centre of the whole controversy. It states that relations between the parties and all provisions of the agreement must be based on respect for human rights and democratic principles, which are an essential element of the treaty. This formula has nothing ornamental. It is precisely supposed to enable the Union to condition the depth of its external partnerships to minimum political standards. For a long time, this clause was mainly invoked in the debates, without leading to a frontal challenge to the EU-Israel framework. What is changing today is that the criticism no longer focuses solely on the existence of the clause, but on the Union’s inability to give it real effect when the target partner is politically sensitive.

That is why the former European leaders have specifically targeted this instrument. They are not just asking for additional moral condemnation. They attack the center of gravity of the relationship. In their letter, they call not only to suspend the agreement, in whole or in part, but also to prohibit trade with settlements, to stop the exchange of military goods with Israel, to suspend Israeli participation in European programmes and to extend sanctions and visa bans against those involved in the repression of Palestinians and in violations of international law. The set draws up a strategy of real conditionality. In other words, a strategy in which the Union would finally use its economic, regulatory and institutional weight to translate its principles into action.

Brussels is no longer in ignorance, but in arbitration

One of the most sensitive points in this case is that the Union can no longer fall behind the idea of a lack of information or a lack of evaluation. In June 2025, a review of Israel’s compliance with Article 2 of the Agreement was conducted by the High Representative with the support of a majority of Member States. According to the official response subsequently published by the European External Action Service, the review concluded that there were indications that Israel was in breach of its obligations. This passage is crucial. It does not come from a militant forum or external jurisdiction. It comes from the own European machine.

That conclusion moved the debate. After her, the problem was no longer whether the Union would agree to open its eyes. The problem became: what does it do after recognizing the existence of serious evidence of non-compliance with the essential clause of its own agreement? This is where the criticisms of the double standard have taken on a new intensity. For the signatories of the letter, European inaction is no longer only prudent or gradual. It becomes contradictory. It feeds the idea that international law and conditionality clauses are firmly mobilized in some cases, but managed with extreme restraint when the target partner is Israel.

The texts adopted by the European institutions since then have further reinforced this malaise. In their conclusions of 19 March 2026, the Heads of State and Government of the Union deplored the continuation of a « disaster » humanitarian situation in Gaza, called upon Israel to allow immediate and unhindered humanitarian access, recalled the obligation to protect civilians and strongly condemned unilateral actions aimed at expanding the Israeli presence in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem. They also denounced the increased settler violence against Palestinians and called for further work on further restrictive measures against extremist settlers and their supporting entities. These formulae show that the European language has become considerably tougher. But they also increase the pressure on leaders, because the more severe the diagnosis, the more difficult it seems to justify the lack of action on the association agreement.

The grievance of the double standard settles at the heart of the debate

The term double standard is not new in the discussions on European foreign policy. What is changing is that it is no longer only formulated by external observers, governments of the global South or pro-Palestinian organizations. It is now explicitly taken over by former European officials themselves. In their letter, they believe that the Union’s failure to even take a limited package of measures in 2025 in the face of Israeli conduct in Gaza was perceived, internationally, as an illustration of selective law and sanctions.

For the Union, this accusation is particularly corrosive. Brussels has been seeking for years to present itself as a normative power committed to multilateralism, international law and democratic conditionality. This identity is part of its geopolitical mark. But it assumes that advanced rules also apply when their application becomes politically costly. If the Union defends the protection of civilians, condemns colonization, reaffirms the centrality of humanitarian law and recalls that human rights are an essential element of its agreements, without changing anything in its relationship with Israel, it exposes its own weakness. More precisely, it shows that its normative instruments are not only limited by law or procedures, but by its political will.

This criticism becomes even more widespread as the debate is no longer confined to a few diplomatic circles. A European citizens’ initiative calling for the complete suspension of the association agreement had already exceeded 500,000 signatures by the end of March, according to the official newsletter of the European Citizens’ Initiative. This result does not in itself create an automatic obligation to suspend the agreement. But he pointed out that the issue had entered the European public space in a recognised institutional form. The subject has therefore ceased to be marginal. It has become measurable, organized and politically more expensive to ignore.

Why the Union still hesitates to step in

Despite this pressure, the suspension of the Association Agreement remains politically difficult. Firstly because it would affect the main structuring framework of the relationship between the Union and Israel. Secondly, because such a decision would imply overcoming persistent differences between Member States. Some countries have long been pushing for a firmer line on respect for international humanitarian law and colonization. Others prefer to preserve dialogue, fear a wider diplomatic break or feel that a suspension would be counterproductive if it were to close channels still considered useful.

This hesitation is not only ideological. It is also linked to the very nature of European foreign policy. The Union can adopt sanctions, restrictions and cross-compliance measures. But it often does so after long, difficult and politically costly compromises. In Israel, these difficulties are even more visible because of history, internal balances in several Member States and the sensitivity of the issue to transatlantic relations. That is also why the signatories of the letter chose not to limit their call to an immediate total suspension. They leave open the possibility of partial or graduated suspension in order to broaden the range of decisions possible and make it more costly to refuse any concrete action.

The next meeting of European Foreign Ministers, scheduled for 21 April in Luxembourg, will be examined in this context. The Middle East is on its agenda, linked to the latest developments in the war and its regional effects. This does not mean that a decision on the Association Agreement will be taken on this occasion alone. But the political calendar plays against inertia. Former European officials have chosen to intervene just before a sequence where the Twenty-Seven cannot pretend to lack authority, documents or context to address the issue. Their objective is clear: to transform a diffuse embarrassment into assumed political arbitration.

A question of consistency even more than of procedure

Basically, this case goes beyond the Israeli case alone. It raises a question of coherence on what the Union wants to be in the world. If it really considers that respect for human rights is an essential element of its agreements, if it considers that the situation in Gaza is catastrophic, if it condemns colonization and if it accepts that there are indications of a violation of Article 2, then the status quo ceases to be a neutral position. It itself becomes a political decision, with a cost of credibility.

This is where the call of the 358 signatories takes its strength. It does not guarantee that a suspension will occur quickly. It is not enough alone to switch the majority of Member States. But he withdraws part of his usual loopholes in Brussels. Institutions can no longer say that only the toughest activists or oppositions demand a break-up. Nor can they argue that the debate would be carried by actors far from diplomatic constraints. This time, the inquiry comes from former ministers, former ambassadors, former commissioners and former senior officials who have themselves practiced the art of European compromise.

Perhaps the most sensitive one for Brussels is here. When a criticism comes from outside, it can be contained, relativized or referred to positions of principle. When it comes from within the European diplomatic world, it requires a response on the ground to institutional coherence. That is precisely what this letter does. It also asks European leaders what they think of the situation, but what they are prepared to do with the power they already have. This is another way of asking the question of the Association Agreement. Neither as a technical file. But as a test of truth about the Union’s ability to follow its principles of an identifiable political act.