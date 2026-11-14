Beirut Bar Association: four seats to be filled

The Beirut bar elected four members of its council on 15 November. Fifteen candidates run. The Lebanese Forces, Kataeb and the Future support four common names, including Wassim Bou Tayeh and other candidates. Two outgoing members are seeking a new three-year term on Sunday.

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On Sunday, November 15, 2026, lawyers of the Beirut Bar are to elect four members of their council for a three-year term. Fifteen candidates remain outstanding. On the eve of the election, Lebanese Forces, Kataeb and the Future Current support the same four names: Riyad Chidiac, Elie Kazan, Maya Chehab and Elie Klimos.

This group confronts in particular Wassim Bou Tayeh, supported by the Free Patriotic Current, as well as other independent candidates. The General Assembly meets under the chairmanship of the stickman Imad Martinos. It is a matter of renewing a part of the council, not electing a new stick.

Beirut Bar Association: 15 candidates for four seats

The election was originally scheduled for 1 November. As the first assembly did not meet a quorum, the election was postponed until 15 November. Four terms are coming to an end: those of Labib Harfouche, treasurer of the order, Elie Klimos, Wassim Bou Tayeh and Alexander Najjar. Klimos and Bou Tayeh represent each other.

The fifteen applications also include Wissam Eid, Soha al-Assaad, Hadi Francis, Adib Zakhour, Hassanein Mourad, Maya Chehab, Mirna Traboulsi, Elias Akl, Elie Kazan, Riyad Chidiac, Maha Zalaqat, Joe Nahoul and Pouzant Bastajian.

Lebanese Forces, Kataeb and the Future join together

The electoral rapprochement involves the Lebanese Forces and the Kataëb in the future. The first two parties support respectively Riyad Chidiac and Elie Kazan. Maya Chehab enjoys the support of the Future, without being presented as a candidate member of the movement. Elie Klimos completes the group.

In its announcement of support, the Future Lawyer sector retained these four names.

This configuration brings together formations that had belonged to the alliance of 14 March. However, it is in favour of a specific professional election. The candidatures of Chehab and Klimos are not confused with those of the two partisan representatives, Chidiac and Kazan.

Bou Tayeh and candidates outside the group

Wassim Bou Tayeh, an outgoing member of the Board, is nominated for the free Patriotic Current. He therefore presents himself to the grouping of the three training courses, while defending his own balance sheet within the professional body.

Wissam Eid presents himself outside the group Chidiac-Kazan-Chehab-Klimos. The names of Soha al-Assaad, Hadi Francis and Maha Zalaqat are also among the competitors.

The meeting on 15 November now has to separate these nominations and appoint the four members to sit for the next three years.

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