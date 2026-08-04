A devastating tragedy has shaken Beirut and Lebanon, whose repercussions have spread throughout the region.

- Advertisement -

Lire l'article Stop

Beta translationThis article is an automated beta translation. Please use caution and verify sensitive details against the French original when needed.

The explosion in the port of Beirut was not merely a humanitarian catastrophe. It hurt the very idea of living together, the unity of the Lebanese and the Lebanese entity. This tragedy has affected all Lebanese, regardless of their region or denomination, because war, explosions and assassinations have no religion or homeland: their victims are human beings and the nation.

In this painful commemoration, we remember a black day whose wound remains open. Unfortunately, he came to add to a long series of tragedies that remained unaccounted for and without justice, while divisions among the Lebanese were increasing and their crises were worsening.

The people want to know the truth, not only about the crime of the explosion of the port, but also about all the explosions, assassinations, crimes, thefts and treasons that, until today, remain locked under the single title of « investigation », without result or real accountability.

Will we ever see a Lebanon based on genuine citizenship, rather than mere slogans?

Will we see the Lebanese united around the interests of their homeland, far from any external influence or interference?

And will we succeed in building a rule of law and institutions, rather than a state dominated by people and leaders?

Building a just and strong State begins with the love of the land and its preservation, with the love of the homeland and its defence, with respect for the Constitution, the law and the institutions of the State, and not with the worship of individuals.

May we make this painful commemoration a point of departure for a homeland founded on truth, justice and responsibility, a homeland that brings together all its children under the banner of citizenship. For Lebanon has no future without justice, and there can be no justice without truth.

Fouad A. Salha

4 august 2026