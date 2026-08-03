6 years after the death Is justice finally advancing?

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On August 4, 2020, 2750 tons of ammonium nitrate stored since 2013 exploded in the port of Beirut: more than 236 deaths, 7,000 injured, a devastated city.

In March 2026, Judge Tarek Bitar closed his investigation after years of political obstruction. 70 people are being questioned today, including former Prime Minister Hassan Diab, former ministers Ali Hassan Khalil, Ghazi Zeaiter and Youssef Fenianos, and former Attorney General Ghassan Ouedat. The extradition of Igor Grechushkin, owner of the Rhosus cargo ship, was refused by Bulgaria. President Joseph Aoun and Prime Minister Nawaf Salam now demand the publication of the indictment.

Six years later, the victims’ families are still waiting for truth and justice.

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