War, oil, sanctions: the big American turn

In the midst of war with Iran, Washington chose to open a breach in its own sanctions policy. The Trump administration allows for 30 days to sell Iranian oil shipments already loaded at sea. It took a similar step for Russian oil. The gesture did not signify a rapprochement with Tehran or a substantive doctrinal revision. Rather, it reveals a constraint that became central to the White House: preventing the explosion of energy prices from turning into an internal political crisis as the mid-term elections of 3 November 2026 approached.

A targeted waiver, not reconciliation with Tehran

The first reading key is to specify the measure. The United States has not lifted all sanctions against Iranian oil. The Treasury issued a 30-day temporary authorization, valid until April 19, to allow the sale of Iranian oil already at sea by March 20. The potential volume reported by Washington is approaching 140 million barrels. The logic is clear: to quickly return to the available crude oil market without officially opening a new cycle of Iranian exports.

This distinction is essential. Washington maintains its general pressure architecture against Iran. Banking and financial restrictions remain largely intact. The White House therefore seeks to inject barrels into a tense market, while avoiding recognizing a major political inflection. From a diplomatic point of view, the message is calibrated: it is not about helping Iran, but about using an already loaded stock to calm the energy shock.

The Russian precedent confirms this approach. A few days earlier, the US Treasury had already granted a 30-day licence to authorize the sale of Russian oil already loaded on tankers on 12 March. The parallel informs the decision on Iran: the administration no longer treats sanctions as an immutable block. It adjusts them, at the margin, as they may deprive the world market of available volumes immediately.

The real engine of the decision: the fear of the oil shock

The underlying reason is less Iran than the market. Since the military escalation launched at the end of February, crude oil prices have flown by more than 50 per cent, according to several American and British media, against the background of attacks on energy infrastructure and severe disturbances around the Strait of Ormuz. At the same time, Washington has activated other emergency levers: massive loans of crude oil from the strategic reserve, temporary suspension of the Jones Act to facilitate domestic transportation of fuel and fertilizer, and easing targeted on Russian cargo.

This cluster of measures tells a precise political history. In Washington, oil prices are no longer a secondary consequence of war. He becomes a domestic front. The administration has already awarded contracts for 45.2 million barrels from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, the first tranche of a broader programme, while the International Energy Agency is also coordinating releases with other countries. In other words, the White House stopped thinking only about military strategist. It is now reasoning as an executive obsessed with the immediate transmission of the conflict to the household portfolio.

The calculation is all the more obvious since the mid-term elections will take place on 3 November 2026. In the US political system, a lasting boost in gasoline prices can become a rapid electoral poison, especially when it feeds the idea of an expensive and poorly controlled war. The subject is not only macroeconomic. It affects daily life, thus the most direct political judgment. For a president who has long presented himself as the guarantor of domestic prosperity, to allow a lasting outbreak of fuel would be to offer the opposition a simple and formidable angle of attack.

Why Trump loosens his head without giving up pressure

The paradox is spectacular: the United States seeks to contain Iran, but partially authorizes the circulation of oil that can bring it money. This paradox is not a reading error. He’s at the heart of the decision. Washington has visibly established a hierarchy of risks. In the short term, the executive considers oil to be more dangerous than a temporary breach in the sanctions building.

However, the Treasury is trying to limit the political cost of this partial reversal. The official speech stresses the strictly temporary nature of the authorisation and the maintenance of financial restrictions. In essence, the administration says: we want barrels, not normalization of Iranian recipes. This line is legally defensible, but remains politically fragile. Even if banking channels remain hampered, any fluid oil sales offer Tehran a commercial, logistical and psychological respite.

The Treasury’s own documents also recall why sanctions had been strengthened. In 2025, the US administration explained that Iranian oil revenues contributed to the financing of Iranian armed forces, missiles, drones and allied groups in the region. From this point of view, the new derogation does not only remove a trade constraint; It also blurs the coherence of a security discourse that has been hammered for months.

Finance the Iranian war? Yes, but limited

The most sensitive question is the consequences for the Iranian war effort. The most rigorous answer is neither totally reassuring nor totally alarmist. Yes, this decision can provide an oxygen balloon in Tehran. No, it does not suddenly restore all its oil revenues or its financial freedom.

The first limit is temporal. The derogation is valid for 30 days and concerns only oil already loaded. The second is financial. TheWall Street Journalstresses that the measure does not remove banking sanctions, which complicates the receipt of payments through traditional channels. This reduces Iran’s ability to immediately turn these sales into freely available revenue. The American goal is precisely to make physical volumes available, without offering normal reintegration into the financial system.

However, the political effect should not be minimized. A US authorization, even a narrow one, changes the market climate. It makes cargo more negotiable, reassures potential buyers and reduces the commercial cost of certain transactions. For Tehran, the gain is not just accounting. It is also due to the fact that part of the American lock ceases to appear as absolute. In an economic war, this nuance counts.

Asia at the front line, Europe at a distance

The American measure is aimed primarily at Asia. The majority of buyers likely to reposition on these shipments are in this area. Refiners in India as well as other Asian actors are already examining the modalities for a limited return to the Iranian crude. This is explained by the geography of demand. Asia depends heavily on Middle Eastern oil and suffers directly from disturbances around the Gulf.

The Chinese case remains special. China has already developed more opaque payment and purchasing channels to continue to absorb Iranian oil despite the sanctions. For her, the US derogation does not open a completely new market. However, it may be of interest to former, more prudent buyers, such as India, Japan or South Korea, precisely because it reduces some of the legal and commercial risk for a time.

Europe does not follow. Firstly, for a simple reason: European sanctions are autonomous. The Council of the European Union reimposed in September 2025 all the restrictive measures linked to thesnapbackIran, while other sanctions remain in force for human rights, drones and missiles. An American license therefore does not erase the European legal framework.

Why Europeans refuse to align

The European refusal is also based on a strategic logic. Brussels does not want to send the signal that sanctions become flexible as soon as the oil market expands. On both Russia and Iran, the European Union advocates a more rigid reading of the coercive tool. It seeks less to smooth prices in the short term than to preserve the credibility of pressure in the medium term.

This logic is clearly reflected in the energy policy towards Moscow. The Council of the European Union confirmed a path of exit from Russian imports, with steps already taken on gas and a prospect of complete cessation of Russian energy imports by 2027 at the latest. In this context, seeing Washington simultaneously interlocking valves on Russian and Iranian oil can only fuel transatlantic tensions.

European companies, anyway, have little incentive to rush. Even if Washington releases some of the constraint, the risks of compliance, assurance, reputation and financing remain considerable. For a European trader, the immediate commercial benefit appears to be very low in terms of legal and political risk. The real impact of the US measure is therefore more in Asia than in Europe.

The Russian precedent changes the meaning of the case

The Iranian oil exemption would not be the same if it remained isolated. But it comes after a similar decision on Russian oil already loaded. It is this parallelism that turns a technical measure into a political symptom. It shows that the Trump administration has established a doctrine of energy crisis: when the market threatens to simmer, the sanctions become scalable.

This doctrine is based on an implicit hierarchy. Geopolitical coherence goes beyond the stability of domestic prices. It’s not necessarily irrational. No US president is unaware of the weight of gas prices in the national political climate. But this choice weakens the intimidation effect attached to sanctions. If Moscow and Tehran understand that an oil surge is enough to move Washington, they also identify the vulnerability of the US system.

The signal sent to the markets is no less important. A sanction perceived as rigid discourages, because it seems lasting. A sanction perceived as adjustable in times of energy stress opens up a space for anticipation and betting. Traders, shipowners, intermediaries and refiners then learn to wait for the next derogation. In the long run, this change in anticipation can weaken the sanctions tool much more than a mere one-off exception.

A decision dictated by the US interior

Basically, the measure says less of Iran than the United States itself. It reveals a presidency forced by the domestic economy as it seeks to display its strength on the international stage. The image of firmness remains central in the Trumpian discourse. But, in contact with the oil market, this firmness has a concrete limit: the patience of American consumers.

The executive is trying to solve this contradiction by technique. He does not announce a general lifting. It multiplies temporary licences, narrow exemptions, loans from the strategic reserve, logistical improvements. This method has a political advantage: it allows us to act without recognizing a turning point. But it also has a cost. By stacking up the emergency measures, the administration ended up showing what it wanted to hide: the war had made the United States dependent on a partial relaxation of its own sanctions.

Perhaps the most striking is here. Washington does not loosen up because he believes in a reopening with Iran or a compromise with Russia. It loosens it because too expensive a barrel threatens to contaminate inflation, household confidence and, soon, voting. In this context, foreign policy ceases to be only a power tool. It becomes a variable of adjustment of domestic policy.

Future consequences: relief, interference, precedent

In the short term, the decision can effectively provide partial relief to the market. More crude oil available means a little less tension on the physical supply and, potentially, a brake on speculation. This effect is real, even if it is not necessary to exaggerate: if the Strait of Ormuz remains disturbed and the attacks on energy infrastructure continue, no limited derogation will suffice to restore true normality.

In the medium term, the largest cost is elsewhere. It resides in strategic interference. The United States says it wants to contain two major opponents, Iran and Russia, but at the same time it is developing emergency exits for its oil when prices start to rise. This lag feeds the criticism of those who denounce short-term diplomacy, subject to more than a coherent power line.

Finally, in the longer term, this case can leave a trace of how allies, opponents and markets read Washington. Europeans already see this as a sign of inconsistency. Asian importing countries see this as an opportunity. Moscow and Tehran, for their part, may see this as a demonstration that a well-conducted energy war can bring the world’s leading power to the margin. In this sequence, oil is no longer just a fuel or a budgetary resource. It becomes again a political weapon capable of cracking the most martial doctrines.