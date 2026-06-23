Vintage Collective Market 2026: Ain Aar becomes the capital of vintage and creativity

From July 2nd to 5th, Place d’Ain Aar will host a new summer edition dedicated to rare objects, retro design, vintage fashion and sustainable creation

From2-5 july 2026, theAin Aar Square, in the heart of Mount Lebanon, will host the great summer edition of theVintage Collective Market, a rendezvous that has become a must for lovers of rare objects, retro design, fashion accessories and original creations.

The event will take place every day of4pm to 11pmwith afree entry.

A journey between heritage, creativity and conviviality

In a decor inspired by traditional Lebanese houses, colorful stairs and iconic Metn architecture, theVintage Collective Marketpromises an immersive experience where past and present meet harmoniously.

Visitors can discover an eclectic selection of:

– vintage clothing and accessories;

– collectibles and antiques;

– furniture and retro decoration;

– books, posters, collector cars and vinyls;

– creations and works of art;

– upcycled products and durable design.

The event highlights a new way of consuming: more authentic, more responsible and more focused on valuing the know-how and stories that hide behind each object.

Ain Aar, an ideal setting for the event

Located in the Metn district, the townAin Aarseduced by its authentic charm, traditional residences and rich architectural heritage. This unique setting offers the perfect atmosphere to welcome a market celebrating memory, design and culture.

The previous edition had attracted a wide audience and brought together about 50 exhibitors from all over Lebanon, confirming the growing enthusiasm for vintage and alternative cultural initiatives.

A family and festive event

Beyond shopping, theVintage Collective Marketis a real meeting place. Music, culinary discoveries, and discussions with collectors and creators will take place during these four summer evenings.

TheMunicipality of Cornet Shahwan, Ain Aar, Beit El Kikko and Hbouswishes to offer a platform to collectors, artists and enthusiasts in order to share their universes and pass on the stories that give a soul to objects.

Practical information

Dates:from 2 to 5 july 2026

Place:Ain Aar Square – Mount Lebanon

Hours:16.00 – 23.00

Entry:free