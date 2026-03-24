An Israeli strike reported in Jounieh marks a new geographical extension of the war in Lebanon. After Hazmieh and the outskirts of Beirut, the Kesrouan, in turn, entered the threat zone, fueling anxiety around the Christian areas of Mount Lebanon and the continued spillover of the conflict.
An Israeli strike reported in Jounieh marks a new geographical extension of the war in Lebanon. After Hazmieh and the outskirts of Beirut, the Kesrouan, in turn, entered the threat zone, fueling anxiety around the Christian areas of Mount Lebanon and the continued spillover of the conflict.