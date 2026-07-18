VANCE AGAINST NETANYAHOU

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The Washington-Netanyahu relationship has been going through its worst crisis in decades.

💥 Cessez-le-feu Iran-USA négocié par Vance → Netanyahou exclut le Liban de l’accord → frappes les plus intenses sur Beyrouth depuis le début de la guerre.

« You can’t kill your way out of all the problems. »

The bomb: at Joe Rogan, Vance claims that Epstein had « clear connections with the highest levels » of American AND Israeli intelligence — while acknowledging that he had no documentary evidence.

Netanyahu and former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett categorically denied.

Everything, sources in support.

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