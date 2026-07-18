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THE VOTE THAT CHANGES ALL

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Libnanews Translation Bot
L'auteur: Libnanews Translation Bot
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🇺🇸🇮🇱 LE VOTE QUI CHANGE TOUT
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Translation available inFrancaisالعربية
Beta translationThis article is an automated beta translation. Please use caution and verify sensitive details against the French original when needed.

On 15 July 2026, over 100 House of Representatives Democrats voted to cut US military aid to Israel. Among them: Nancy Pelosi herself.

The amendment failed (314-104), but it reveals a historical fracture: American opinion is shifting, AIPAC spends fortunes to lock the Congress, and Netanyahu’s network of influence since his years in Washington is more energized than ever.

📊 Vote, sondages Gallup, AIPAC, réseau Netanyahou : tout, sources à l’appui.

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