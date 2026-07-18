THE VOTE THAT CHANGES ALL

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On 15 July 2026, over 100 House of Representatives Democrats voted to cut US military aid to Israel. Among them: Nancy Pelosi herself.

The amendment failed (314-104), but it reveals a historical fracture: American opinion is shifting, AIPAC spends fortunes to lock the Congress, and Netanyahu’s network of influence since his years in Washington is more energized than ever.

📊 Vote, sondages Gallup, AIPAC, réseau Netanyahou : tout, sources à l’appui.

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