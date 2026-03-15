Traders, families, services: war first destroys daily savings

وفي بيروت، يؤدي التوسع في الإضرابات وتدفق المشردين داخليا على نطاق واسع إلى تصفية الأحياء، والشك، ومنطق الحماية المحلية. وتواجه العاصمة اللبنانية خطرا متزايدا يتمثل في تفتيت الأمن، دون أي تغيير في النظام الرسمي للميليشيا، حيث يُعاد الخوف من الوصول إلى المدينة المشتركة.
وفي لبنان، تبدأ الحرب بالاقتصاد اليومي. وتعاني الأعمال التجارية المحلية والأسر المشردة والخدمات الأساسية من الآثار المباشرة للتصعيد. With more than 800,000 displaced persons and saturated services, the crisis not only destroys infrastructure: it breaks the ordinary economic circuits that hold society.
The world is not yet in global stagnation in the strict sense, but is evolving in a weaker, more fragile and more shock-prone growth regime. The conflict in the Middle East, the tension around the Strait of Ormuz and the rise of oil rekindle the risk of a dangerous mixture between soft growth and inflation. From France to the United States, from the Gulf to Lebanon, the challenge is no longer just growth, but its quality, strength and ability to withstand a sustainable energy shock.
وفي بيروت، يؤدي التوسع في الإضرابات وتدفق المشردين داخليا على نطاق واسع إلى تصفية الأحياء، والشك، ومنطق الحماية المحلية. وتواجه العاصمة اللبنانية خطرا متزايدا يتمثل في تفتيت الأمن، دون أي تغيير في النظام الرسمي للميليشيا، حيث يُعاد الخوف من الوصول إلى المدينة المشتركة.
وفي لبنان، تبدأ الحرب بالاقتصاد اليومي. وتعاني الأعمال التجارية المحلية والأسر المشردة والخدمات الأساسية من الآثار المباشرة للتصعيد. With more than 800,000 displaced persons and saturated services, the crisis not only destroys infrastructure: it breaks the ordinary economic circuits that hold society.
The world is not yet in global stagnation in the strict sense, but is evolving in a weaker, more fragile and more shock-prone growth regime. The conflict in the Middle East, the tension around the Strait of Ormuz and the rise of oil rekindle the risk of a dangerous mixture between soft growth and inflation. From France to the United States, from the Gulf to Lebanon, the challenge is no longer just growth, but its quality, strength and ability to withstand a sustainable energy shock.