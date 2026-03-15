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Traders, families, services: war first destroys daily savings

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Libnanews Translation Bot
L'auteur: Libnanews Translation Bot
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التجار والأسر والخدمات: الحرب تدمر أولا المدخرات اليومية
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بيروت تحت التوتر: الأحياء الممزقة، والمشردون المشتبه فيهم، ولبنان الذين يواجهون خطر الحماية الموازية
بيروت تحت التوتر: الأحياء الممزقة، والمشردون المشتبه فيهم، ولبنان الذين يواجهون خطر الحماية الموازية
Libnanews Translation Bot
Libnanews Translation Bot

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