Lebanon: at 6 p.m., 1,247 dead and one South still on fire

Lebanon counted at 6 p.m.1,247 deathsand3,680 injuredsince March 2, according to the daily report of the Ministry of Health relayed by the NNA. In the last 24 hours, the balance sheet reported9 deathsand137 injured. The breakdown distributed by the Ministry also mentions a heavy toll among civilians, children, women and the health sector.

This national record increased over a day marked by attacks on several southern localities, persistent fighting at border points of contact, a new attack on a rescue centre, the death of a Lebanese soldier on a military checkpoint, and further claims or claims on the Israeli side. The last 24 hours confirm a war now very dispersed in its geography, but concentrated in its intensity on the south of the country.

Hits on Mansuri, Haris, Yater, Bint Jbeil and Ainatha

Among the most significant events of the day, the NNA reported that an Israeli strike had targeted aemergency centre in Mansouri, causing several injuries. In the same sequence, the agency also reported raids onHaris,Yater,Bint JbeilandAinatha. This clearly places one of the main focus of afternoon bombings in the central and eastern southern sector.

ToBint Jbeil, the balance sheet worsened further. The NNA announced the death offour inhabitantsin a hit on the city. This point counts, as it shows that the day has not only been marked by strikes on peripheral areas or military axes, but also by civilian casualties in a city that has become one of the epicentres of violence for several days.

Mansouri is also adding to a recent series of attacks targeting relief and health facilities. This is not only one more locality on the bombing list. This is a new episode in a sequence in which rescue centres, ambulance workers and health facilities appear increasingly exposed on Lebanese ground.

Lebanese soldier killed on military checkpoint

Another major event of the last 24 hours, the Lebanese army announced earlier on Monday the death ofa soldierand wounded in an Israeli strike against amilitary dam in al-Amriyehon the coastal road south of Tyre. Even though this point does not appear in the 18-hour health record alone, it is one of the heavy events of the day, as it reflects an increase in the targets affected in the south of the country.

In the same period, Finul also paid a direct price. Jakarta confirmed that an Indonesian peacekeepers had been killed near Adchit al-Qusayr and that other members of the contingent had been injured. This episode, which occurred at night, is also part of the record of the last 24 hours and accentuates the diplomatic gravity of the sequence.

Where the fighting focused

The clearest point on the fighting map remainsQantara. Al-Manar has relayed several Hizbullah claims concerning this area in the last 24 hours. A first dispatch evokes a rocket fire againsta gathering of Israeli soldiers and vehicles near the Qantara reservoir.

Another summary published by Al-Manar on Sunday’s operations further details this sector. The media mentions, forQantara, strikes against rallies of Israeli soldiers in the locality itself, on thevillage square, neartankand againstMerkava tanks. The same statement also refers to fighting or shooting atAytaroun,Hula,Ainatha,Deir Siryan,Maroun al-Ras,Beit LifandQuuzah. This draws an active combat line from the centre of the southern front to several border localities further east and west.

In detail, Al-Manar states that theAytarounagainst soldiers in the Khanuq area and in the al-Shaqa plain,Hulanear school,Ainathanear the field of Friz,Quuzahagainst several Merkava tanks, and toMaroun al-Rasagainst an Israeli force near Husseiniyah. The multiplication of these points confirms that the day was not dominated by a single massive confrontation, but by a series of hangings, anti-tank strikes, artillery fire and rocket rounds on several battle pockets.

Beirut’s southern suburbs remain under pressure

Although the heart of the fighting remains in the South, the pressure does not limit it. The last 24 hours have also been marked by continued Israeli threats on the southern suburbs of Beirut, in the continuation of warnings and strikes already observed earlier in the day. This dimension counts in an end-afternoon review, as it shows that the Lebanese theatre remains double: on one side, border fighting in the South; on the other, a persistent threat on the periphery of the capital.

Israeli side: soldier killed, officer seriously injured and others injured

On the Israeli side, the balance sheet linked to the Lebanese front has also increased. Al-Manar reported, citing information recognized by the Israeli army, thatIsraeli soldier killedand thatone officer was seriously injuredin an anti-tank attack during the night in southern Lebanon. The killed soldier is identified in this article as the sergeantLiran Ben ZionThe 9th Battalion of the 401th Brigade.

The same article adds thatanother Israeli unit operating in the area of Mount Ramimwas then hit by anti-tank missiles, withfive wounded soldiers, some seriously according to this source. So, on the only recent sequence described by Al-Manar,one Israeli death and at least six injuredon the Lebanese front.

At the same time, the Israeli army has also published separate updates indicating thattwo moderately injured soldiersfollowing an anti-tank fire in southern Lebanon, as well as others injured in recent operational incidents in the same theatre. Not all of these statements correspond to the same episode as Al-Manar’s, but they confirm an ongoing increase in Israeli human cost on the northern front.

What the 18-hour balance sheet really says

The 18-hour balance sheet therefore does not only summarize the addition of dead and wounded. He also says where the day hit the most. The bombings focused onMansuri, Haris, Yater, Bint Jbeil and Ainatha. The most documented fighting took place aroundQantara, but also toAytaroun, Hula, Ainatha, Deir Siryan, Maroun al-Ras, Beit Lif and Quuzah. At the same time, the day saw the death of aLebanese soldier, that of aIndonesian blue helmet, and, on the Israeli side, that ofa soldierwith several additional injuries.

Clearly, the trend of the day is as follows: the South remains the centre of gravity of the war, the strikes now affect both cities, relief, military axes and border points, while the fighting continues to cause losses in both sides. The1,247 deaths6 p.m. is not a simple statistical marker. It reflects a new day of intenseness over almost all the southern arc of the country.