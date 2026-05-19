Lebanon: An activist released after a shock video denouncing animal violence · Global Voices

The Ghina Nahfawi case has moved in a few hours the Lebanese debate on animal welfare to a broader question: what is a law worth if the person who documents violence is likely to be worried before the alleged perpetrator of the act? The animal rights activist was targeted on Tuesday by a court order following the broadcast of a video showing a dog dragged behind a car in Aazounieh, Aley District. She was subsequently released, according to several Lebanese media, on the order of the Attorney General at the Mont-Lebanon Court of Appeal, Judge Sami Sader, with a residency commitment.

The sequence provoked a rapid reaction from animal protection associations, activists and several media. The heart of the case lies in a reversal that shocked some of the opinion: the video denounced a scene of abuse, but the procedure first focused on the activist who had relayed it. According to available information, a complaint had been filed for defamation, damage to reputation and « excitement of religious sentiment » after the publication of a man’s name as a Sheikh. Some Lebanese media have identified the complainant as Sheikh Samir Charefeddine.

Ghina Nahfawi released, but case remains open

Ghina Nahfawi’s release didn’t stop the case. On the contrary, it opens up a more embarrassing debate for the authorities. Lebanon has a law on animal welfare and protection since 2017. This framework prohibits ill-treatment and recognizes that violence against animals is not merely a private incident. But its implementation remains uneven. In this case, animal defenders accuse the court of having sent a dangerous signal: the public exposure of an act of cruelty can be treated faster than the act itself.

The timeline is short, but revealing. A video is circulating on social media. It shows a dog attached or pulled by a vehicle, in a scene that arouses indignation. Activists relay it to ask for an intervention. Ghina Nahfawi, a well-known figure of the animal cause in Lebanon, publishes the content and identifies the man she accuses of being involved in the act. The complaint follows. According to several media, she is summoned to the Baabda post and is asked to delete the content, or at least some nominal elements.

The procedure gets tougher when the activist refuses to comply immediately. Associative accounts then claim that she is arrested or detained because of her refusal to remove the video. There is media talk about a detention decision attributed to magistrate Bilal Halawi. The exact terms used vary according to the source, but the main fact is quickly imposed in the public space: an activist who denounces the abuse of a dog is herself subject to a procedure, while the investigation of the act of animal violence remains, at that time, less visible.

Rapid public pressure

The pressure then rises. Organizations and activists are calling for his release. The veterinary union intervenes in the public debate, stressing that the protection of animals against violence is not an offence, but a moral and legal duty. Several media relay the case with a critical angle. At the end of the afternoon, the attorney general of Mount Lebanon, Sami Sader, ordered the release of Ghina Nahfawi with a residency commitment. According to a Lebanese media outlet, she removed the Sheikh’s name from her publication and disabled the comments.

This precision shows the tension area of the backrest. On the one hand, Lebanese law enshrines defamation, damage to reputation and public accusations. Appointing a person on social media can have legal consequences, especially if the investigation has not yet established the responsibilities. On the other hand, activists claim that they document often ignored acts, and that without public exposure, there is no real prosecution for many acts of violence against animals. The Nahfawi case is precisely at that border.

The problem is not whether social networks should replace justice. They don’t have to. The problem is why judicial mechanisms appear faster when responding to a complaint about a complainant’s image than when dealing with documented violence against an animal. This difference in speed feeds anger. It feeds the idea that activists are vulnerable when they name, shoot or denounce socially protected people.

The religious dimension in the background

The religious dimension added to the complaint makes the case even more sensitive. According to Lebanese media, the complaint also referred to the « excitation of religious sentiment ». This qualification changes the nature of the debate. It no longer concerns only a person’s name or an alleged infringement of reputation. She suggests that the denunciation of an act attributed to a man presented as a Sheikh could affect a religious affiliation. For Nahfawi’s defenders, it is precisely the danger: turning criticism of individual behaviour into a collective offence.

This confusion is politically explosive. Lebanon knows too well the power of community membership to ignore the risk. If any challenge by an individual with a religious or social status becomes an attack on a community, public debate is blocked. Animal protection, like any cause of law, presupposes that behaviour can be criticized without the religious identity of the person mentioned being used as a shield. The Court must therefore clarify this point: is the case concerned with alleged defamation or reporting of ill-treatment?

The file also refers to the role of videos in animal abuse cases. For years, Lebanese associations have used images as evidence, alerts and means of mobilization. The country lacks public resources, municipalities act unevenly and shelters often operate on the brink of financial exhaustion. In this context, a citizen’s camera sometimes becomes the first instrument of protection. It reports an injured animal, violence, trafficking or neglect. Without images, many cases remain invisible.

A law that is hard to impose

But this method involves risks. A video doesn’t always say everything. It can be removed from its context, poorly dated, poorly located or accompanied by incorrect identification. Serious activists know that. This is why the issue is not to sanctify any publication. A balanced response is to protect the right to alert, investigate reported violence, verify accountability and prevent harassment campaigns. In the Nahfawi case, the prevailing feeling among animal defenders is that the balance was broken at the expense of the alert.

Law 47 of 2017 was intended to create a clearer framework. It has been an important step forward for Lebanon, by laying down the principle of animal protection and prohibiting acts that inflict suffering, pain or danger on them from cases authorized by law. It was not to remain a symbolic law. It involves procedures, complaints, investigations, veterinarians, municipalities and sanctions. However, associations regularly denounce the gap between the text and reality. Many violences are filmed, shared, commented, and forgotten.

This case therefore puts the State before its contradictions. He may recall the right to reputation of the persons in question. But it must also show that animal protection is not secondary. If the Public Prosecutor’s Office is quickly pursuing an activist for a publication, it must act with the same speed on the background of the video. Is the dog identified? Was he found? Did he get any treatment? Was the man driving the car questioned? Has an animal abuse complaint been opened? These issues remain decisive.

An activist already known to associations

Ghina Nahfawi’s personality also explains the magnitude of the reaction. It is not unknown to the militant public. It has been involved for several years in emergency cases, reports of violence, rescue and trafficking in animals. Lebanese media had already cited cases involving wildlife and domestic animals. This visibility makes it an alert figure, but also a more exposed target. When she publishes a charge, she quickly mobilizes. When convened or retained, associations react immediately.

The response of veterinarians has given a professional dimension to mobilization. The president of the veterinary order, according to Lebanese media, called for the release of the activist and the opening of a serious investigation into the dog dragged by a vehicle. He also denounced any attempt to intimidate those who defend animals by peaceful means. This position counts. She moves the case out of digital activism alone. It recalls that animal abuse is also a matter of public health, veterinary medicine and social responsibility.

The debate is finally about digital justice. Complaints of defamation, insults or damage to reputation have become frequent in social media conflicts. They can protect unjustly accused people. They can also be used to intimidate whistleblowers. Lebanon does not escape this tension. Environmental activists, animal advocates and local journalists know that publishing a name can trigger a summons even before the problem is addressed.

Bullying signal for animal defenders

In this context, the release of Ghina Nahfawi is a relief, but not a sufficient response. She does not say whether the complaint against her will be closed, prosecuted or transformed. Nor did she state whether full proceedings would be instituted against the alleged perpetrator of the abuse. It only shows that public pressure has weighed quickly. This fact itself raises a question: does viral mobilization need to be used to obtain a judicial correction? If so, what become of the less visible cases, the animals without video, the less known activists and the complainants without media relays?

The case of the dog of Aazounieh occurs in a time when Lebanon seems saturated with crises. War in the South, economic collapse, fragile institutions, judicial tensions and social fatigue occupy most of the public space. Some might consider animal protection as a secondary topic. The Nahfawi case shows the opposite. The way in which a society treats the most vulnerable, human or non-human, reveals the quality of its institutions. Commonised violence against an animal is never isolated from the general climate of impunity.

A simplistic reading should also be avoided. Respect for the law applies to all. An activist must not be able to definitively convict an online person without a procedure. But a complainant must not be able to remove a public interest video under the sole threat of a complaint. Justice must therefore have two lines at once: to prevent arbitrary accusations and to protect those who document real violence. In cases of animal abuse, this protection is all the more necessary as victims cannot speak.

Protocols expected for alerts

The case highlights a concrete demand: to create clear protocols for alerts. When a video of abuse appears, the authorities should be able to receive the report, preserve the evidence, identify the animal, verify the perpetrator, protect the alerter in good faith and prevent the dissemination of unnecessary personal data. Such a mechanism would prevent each case from becoming a war of publications, complaints and complaints. It would also prevent social networks from becoming the only court available.

The image attached to the publication relayed by animal defence groups also shows the other dimension of the case: the speed with which a local cause becomes national as soon as it passes through social networks. Pages dedicated to adoption and animal welfare called on activists to raise the tone. They presented the arrest or detention of the activist as a signal of intimidation. Although these publications are activism rather than a judicial record, they have helped create public pressure that has subsequently been amplified by traditional media.

This dynamic forces the authorities to leave treatment on a case-by-case basis. Lebanon does not lack only laws. It lacks confidence in their implementation. When the society sees an activist summoned for having published a video, but does not immediately see the alleged perpetrator of the violence answer the court, it concludes that the order of priorities is reversed. The only way to restore this confidence is to treat the two dimensions together: respect for the rights of the defence and the firm application of the law against animal cruelty.

The release of the activist will not be enough to close the case. The next few hours will tell if attention moves to the filmed act, the fate of the dog and the possible responsibilities of the driver. The associations expect a real investigation, not a simple media appeasement. The court will also have to explain the status of the complaint against Ghina Nahfawi and the reasons for the initial measure. The public debate has already laid down a requirement: in Lebanon, denouncing cruelty should never become more risky than committing it.