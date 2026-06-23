Khaled al-Aydi case: the alleged spy of the Exfilted Mossad of Lebanon

Khaled al-Aydi, also transcribed Khaled al-Ayda or Khaled al-Aida, is not only an embarrassing fugitive for Beirut. According to an international news agency, he is presented by Lebanese officials as a Palestinian from Syria with Ukrainian nationality, accused of having participated in an Israeli intelligence project aimed at attacks and assassinations in Lebanon. According to the same agency, he escaped Hizbullah detention during Israeli strikes on the southern suburbs of Beirut, before disappearing in the diplomatic perimeter of Baabda, where the Ukrainian embassy is located. His exact fate remains unconfirmed.

The Khaled al-Aydi case requires the Lebanese State to answer three questions. What role did this alleged Mossad agent play in the network dismantled by the Lebanese services? How could a man subject to a judicial mandate escape state control? And why is the diplomatic response to Ukraine so vague, when several media say that the Ukrainian embassy has been asked, quoted or involved at different times in its journey? The charges are serious. They must therefore be distinguished from established facts, without being minimized.

A suspect presented as an operator, not just as an informant

Khaled al-Aydi’s role goes beyond that of a simple information collector. According to the Associated Press, in October the Lebanese General Security announced the dismantling of a network that was preparing for bomb attacks and assassinations in Lebanon. According to the security and judicial officials cited by the Agency, the operation included events related to the first commemoration of Hassan Nasrallah’s death. The investigators reportedly discovered a motorcycle bomb and a car modified to carry explosives.

This precision changes the nature of the file. A spy can provide contact information, photograph a site, identify habits or transmit names. In the al-Aydi case, the accusations raised by the media refer to a more operational function: a cell preparing explosives, displacements, targets and bombing scenarios. According to Al-Jazeera, Lebanese services had spoken of a network working for Israel and preparing terrorist attacks on Lebanese territory. According to The National, the projects included attacks at commemorative events related to Hezbollah leaders.

The Associated Press adds that Khaled al-Aydi and six other persons, all Lebanese, were reportedly charged. One of the six reportedly also escaped, while the others were reportedly in prison awaiting trial. This distribution gives al-Aydi a special status. According to judicial officials quoted by the Agency, he was the only member of the Hizbullah-held group, probably because he was considered to be a valuable asset. This detention outside the state circuit, however, illustrates one of the central flaws of the case.

The suspected link of a chain directed from abroad

According to the Associated Press, Lebanese military justice claims that the operation was orchestrated by a contact with Mossad living in Germany, with encrypted communications. This information gives the file a transnational dimension. The role of al-Aydi would not be limited to Lebanese territory. It would be part of a chain linking an external donor, local executioners, explosive means and political or security targets in Lebanon.

According to Al-Akhbar, Khaled al-Aydi was accused of having participated in the laying of explosive devices and in assassinations against Lebanese citizens between 2024 and 2025. The same media presented him as an important agent, sought by the Lebanese justice system, who reportedly found refuge in the Ukrainian mission after his escape. These claims are more adversarial than those of the international agency. They must therefore be clearly attributed. However, they help explain why the case provokes political anger in circles close to Hezbollah and among those who denounce the activity of Israeli networks in Lebanon.

According to The Cradle, which published an investigation into the case in March, Washington and Kiev allegedly exerted pressure to obtain a pass allowing al-Aydi to leave Lebanese territory. The media claims that the Ukrainian embassy reportedly sheltered the man while he was wanted. Again, this version was not officially confirmed by Kiev. A Ukrainian source quoted by an international agency claimed that al-Aydi was not in the embassy or its enclosure, without specifying where he was or whether he had previously been there.

Al-Mahatta claims an exfiltration to Cyprus

The new stage of the case comes from Al-Mahatta. According to the Lebanese media, which claims exclusivity, Khaled al-Aydi was exfiled from Lebanon after hiding in the trunk of a car belonging to a Ukrainian consul. According to Al-Mahatta, he was then taken to the consul’s residence, placed in an underground parking lot, transferred to another vehicle and handed over to agents linked to Mossad in Lebanon. The media also claims that he was taken to Cyprus by sea.

This version remains a media charge. No Lebanese, Ukrainian or Cypriot authorities have publicly confirmed this chain of extirpation. It is, however, sufficiently precise to require a formal response. If a consular vehicle has been used, it must be demonstrated or denied. If a diplomatic residence has served as a stage, responsibilities must be established. If an exit by sea has taken place, Lebanese services must verify ports, marinas, suspicious routes and communications. Silence does not protect the state. He feeds suspicion.

The seriousness of the story lies in the diplomatic status of the means cited. A vehicle or residence under the jurisdiction of a foreign mission has special protections. But these protections cannot be used to exempt a person from the justice of the host State. The Vienna Convention guarantees the inviolability of diplomatic premises, while imposing respect for local laws and the prohibition of use incompatible with the functions of the mission. If Al-Mahatta’s accusations were established, Lebanon would have the right to seek formal explanations and to initiate diplomatic measures.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs faces its responsibilities

The case puts the Lebanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs under pressure. According to Al-Mahatta, the details published place the minister under direct responsibility, as he is the political and administrative authority responsible for the official treatment of embassies. The media accuses him of not acting publicly against the Ukrainian embassy with the firmness expected, and of having preferred, according to his own accusations, to wage a battle against the platforms that revealed the file. This last point must be checked. However, it raises a legitimate political question.

Youssef Rajji cannot be held criminally responsible for an operation of which there is no public evidence that he was aware at the time of the incident. But he is politically accountable for the diplomatic response. Did he summon the Ukrainian mission? Did he ask for a written note? Did he transmit the demands of military justice? Did he require any explanation of the possible role of a consular vehicle? Did he coordinate with General Security and justice to avoid a leak? These issues are not controversial. They are part of the normal functioning of a State.

Political sensitivity is reinforced by the Minister’s identity. The foreign affairs portfolio was allocated to the political share of the Lebanese Forces in the Salam government, according to Lebanese and regional media. However, the Lebanese Forces defend a firm line on sovereignty and the state monopoly. The al-Aydi case puts this line to the test on a different ground than that of Hezbollah or Iran: that of a Western mission and of a suspect accused of working for Israel. Sovereignty cannot be selective.

An out-of-state detention that complicates everything

The case also embarrasses Hezbollah. According to the Associated Press, al-Aydi was held by the party in the southern suburbs of Beirut before his escape. This information poses a problem of principle. A man accused of espionage, even if he was very dangerous, should be subject to justice and competent State services. The fact that he was retained by a non-State armed formation weakens the Lebanese position vis-à-vis foreign chancelleries. It allows them to raise procedural, security or treatment concerns.

This flaw does not justify exfiltration. However, she explains how the case escaped a clear institutional chain. Had al-Aydi been detained in an official prison, under judicial mandate and under the supervision of the competent authority, his transfer or flight would have been more difficult to organize. Off-state detention has created a grey zone. The alleged disappearance through the diplomatic channel created another. Between the two, Lebanese justice is deprived of a central suspect.

That contradiction must be said. Hezbollah may accuse the State of not preventing the escape of an alleged Mossad agent. Its opponents can answer that Hezbollah should not have held a man wanted by justice itself. Both criticisms can be valid. A case of espionage of this importance should have been placed from the outset in an indisputable legal framework, with evidence, interrogations, warrants, protection of the suspect and judicial review. This is precisely what is missing today.

What the alleged role of al-Aydi revealed on Israeli networks

The case also reveals the evolution of Israeli methods in Lebanon. According to the Associated Press, Israel has developed networks combining human intelligence and technological surveillance. The same media reported that several Lebanese judicial files reported recruitment through social networks, payments ranging from a few thousand to tens of thousands of dollars and missions targeting weapons depots, political offices or officials close to Hezbollah. The al-Aydi case is part of this landscape.

His profile is special. According to the agency, he is said to be a Palestinian from Syria, who holds Ukrainian citizenship by his mother, and entered Lebanon in August 2025 on a flight from Ethiopia. This route does not correspond to the classic profile of a local activist or an organic close friend of Hezbollah recruited by Israel. Rather, it suggests the use of an external actor, more mobile, less easily identifiable and able to circulate between several administrative statutes. This is probably what has enhanced its presumed operational value.

If the charges were confirmed by the courts, his role would therefore have been that of a node between several worlds: an Israeli network, a targeted Lebanese environment, Ukrainian coverage, explosive means and a possible chain of exfiltration. It is this combination that makes the case dangerous. It goes beyond the individual case. It exposes the surveillance flaws, the fragility of diplomatic sovereignty and the competition between the Lebanese State and non-State actors in the management of security issues.

What Beirut needs to ask the media and states

The Lebanese authorities must now separate the evidence from the rumour. Media claiming that they have elements must request usable data: dates, places, plates, images, witnesses, communications, routes and names. Ukraine must request a written diplomatic response. In Cyprus, if the sea track is retained, they must request cooperation on boat movements and irregular entrances. The Lebanese authorities must ask why the suspect’s surveillance failed.

This method is indispensable to avoid two drifts. The first would be to stifle the case in the name of diplomatic considerations. The second would be to turn it into a case without a file, which would facilitate foreign denials. Lebanon needs a specific report. He must say what is confirmed, what is probable, what remains alleged and what is false. Effective sovereignty not only feeds on indignation. It requires evidence, procedures and consequences.

Parliament can play a role. A competent committee may hear the Minister for Foreign Affairs, the General Security, the representatives of the military justice system and the services concerned. Part of the hearings may remain confidential to protect the investigation. But the very existence of institutional control would send a signal. The file would no longer be left to leaks, social media accounts and conflicting press releases. It would become a state matter.

A matter of sovereignty, not just spying

Khaled al-Aydi may already be outside Lebanon. Two Lebanese security officials quoted by a news agency believe that he probably left the country. This assumption makes the case even more serious. If a man accused of planning attacks and assassinations for Mossad has been able to leave despite a judicial mandate, Lebanon must understand how. The country cannot demand respect for its sovereignty in the South and, at the same time, accept such a spectacular flight into a spy file.

The name « Dal-Aydi » could soon disappear from the daily debate. Lebanese crises quickly followed. But the questions he leaves open: who controls sensitive suspects? Who’s talking to the embassies? Who protects legal proceedings? Who answers when a foreign mission is accused of sheltering or assisting a fugitive? Above all, can the Lebanese state impose the same requirement of sovereignty against Israel, Iran, Hezbollah, Ukraine and the United States?

The case cannot therefore be treated as a mere disappearance. According to the documented media, it brings together a suspected explosive network, Mossad’s foreign contact, a dual-national suspect, unofficial detention, a Western embassy, diplomatic pressure and possible maritime extirpation. Each of these elements can be challenged separately. Together, they form a test. Beirut’s response will indicate whether Lebanese justice remains the focus of its most sensitive issues, or whether security crises are still resolved between foreign services, partisan channels and diplomatic silences.