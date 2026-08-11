Gaza Orphan Sponsorship Campaign:Life for Relief and Development is stepping up its efforts to provide urgent humanitarian support to thousands of children who have lost their families

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In an unprecedented initiative,Life for Relief and Developmentlaunched a global humanitarian campaign to find sponsors for60,000 orphans in the Gaza Stripto support children who lost one or both of their parents following the war. The aim is to meet their basic needs for food, health care, education and psychosocial support in a context of extremely difficult humanitarian conditions.

According touNICEF, more64,000 childrenhave been injured since the beginning of the war, with injuries resulting in permanent disabilities. Some800,000 childrencurrently living in displacement conditions, while close to1 million childrenpsycho-social support is needed because of the trauma and particularly challenging experiences associated with war.

An orphan without shelter, water and food

We contactedDr. Abdel Wahab Alawneh, Director of the organization’s regional office in the Middle East, explaining the scope of the campaign:

« Today, sponsoring orphans in Gaza does not mean simply providing financial assistance to a child who has lost his or her parents. It is now a long-term humanitarian commitment to children who have been confronted with extremely difficult circumstances and painful experiences far exceeding their age.

These children do not only need the essential elements of life. They also need to feel safe and to regain some stability, and to know that someone is at their side and gives them hope for a better future.

Faced with the consequences of war — the loss of fathers and mothers, the destruction of homes and schools, repeated displacement and extremely difficult living conditions — sponsorship of children in Gaza has become an essential means of ensuring that they continue to have access to the conditions necessary for a dignified life and to protect them from further deprivation.

The continuity of sponsorship and support does not only enable the child to overcome its current crisis; It also offers a real opportunity to learn, grow and build a more stable and dignified life. »

Raising awareness of the suffering of children in Gaza:duty

Vicki Roob, director of the national programmes department, adds:

» We call on everyone to participate in the dissemination of the campaign on social networks and to talk about the suffering of the Gaza orphans, who are not limited to the loss of their families and their security.

About1.1 million childrenaccess to safe and safe water is difficult, increasing the risk of dehydration, diarrhoea, respiratory infections and skin diseases. Children are also faced with severe levels of food insecurity, which puts them particularly at risk of malnutrition and its long-term consequences for their growth and health.

Hundreds of thousands of children have also been deprived of regular education after significant damage to schools and educational infrastructure.

While malnutrition poses a serious threat to the health and development of children, its consequences are not limited to the current period. They can extend throughout their lives and lead to stunting, weakened immune systems and increased risk of disease, while affecting the mental and physical development of children, with health consequences that may persist until adulthood. »

Children in Gaza with disabilities need comprehensive support

The needs are even more important forchildren with disabilities in Gaza, which face major difficulties in accessing the essential services they need, including assistance facilities, treatment and rehabilitation services, medical care, psychosocial support and access to education.

» We seek to intensify our efforts to help rebuild their lives and enable them to regain their capabilities and future prospects.

These children were confronted with terrifying scenes: the loss of their parents and siblings, the destruction of their homes, repeated displacements, exposure to scenes of death and injury, life in a state of permanent fear, the loss of their school, friends and daily routine, which gave them a sense of security and stability, and the obligation to live in dangerous conditions.

This is not simply a crisis of isolated figures. It reflects the reality of an entire generation facing the orphanage and deprived of the most fundamental elements of a safe childhood.

That is why we seek to restore to them the feeling that they are not alone, that there are people alongside them and that their right to live their childhood and to build their future in dignity is recognized and defended. »

13,500 orphans in 22 countries worldwide

Abdullah Al-Zaqzouq, director of orphan sponsorship programmes within the organization, explains:

« Life has launched its Orphan Sponsorship Program there30 years. Since then, it has endeavoured to provide every registered orphan with a comprehensive set of forms of support throughout its sponsorship period, including food aid, clothing, educational support and health care.

The organisation also provides the necessary supplies for the school year as well as gifts during the holidays and special occasions to hundreds of foster homes and welcoming families.

This approach is based on the belief that child sponsorship is one of the most humane and effective ways to empower children and communities and help them break out of the cycle of poverty.

Our vision for Gaza orphans in the next phase is to provide comprehensive and sustainable support to meet their urgent needs while promoting their long-term growth and development.

The organization could pay more attention to Gaza because of the considerable humanitarian emergency there. However, Life’s commitment to orphans in different parts of the world remains constant and unchanged. The organization ensures that intensified efforts in a given region do not result in a reduction in support for children in other regions. »

Humanitarian and development programmes adapted to repeated displacement

Life also seeks to strengthen its comprehensive Orphan Care Strategy by integrating the emergency humanitarian response into sustainable development efforts throughout its programmes and response areas.

The organization also considers that there is a close link between the situation of orphans, refugees and displaced persons in different countries. Many orphaned children may be simultaneously refugees or internally displaced as a result of armed conflict, natural disasters or economic instability.

Life programmes therefore seek to adopt a comprehensive approach that takes into account the specific needs of orphaned children in the wider context of displacement and refugee situations. This approach includes integrated support in the areas of education and mental health, research and monitoring of family members and their reunification, as well as protection services.

The organisation also works closely with local and international partners to ensure continuity and complementarity of care services.

The sponsor is himself one of the first beneficiaries

Angela Joyce, one of the campaign participants, added:

« Donating a donation to sponsor orphans and support charities is not just about personal satisfaction. This can also help increase donor revenues and wealth, which is consistent with Brooks’ research findings and reinforces the idea that generosity can produce measurable financial benefits.

Neuroscientists have found that the brain releases a dose of dopamine when a person engages in generous behaviour. This positive feeling reinforces the motivation to renew acts of generosity.

Studies conducted by theHarvard Business Schoolindicate that the most generous people are43% more susceptibledescribe themselves as « extremely happy » than those who do not give.

A study published in theJournal of Economic Psychologyhas also shown that people involved in charitable activities develop wider social networks. These relationships can often be transformed into opportunities for economic growth and career development, as individuals tend to trust more people they appreciate and recognize their generosity. »

For more information:

https://donate.lifeusa.org/donorportal/all-orphans-list

https://lifeussa.org/#social-media

Tasneem Elridi