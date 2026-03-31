France accused by Donald Trump of blocking a military overflight to Israel

Controversy now takes on an open political dimension. Following Reuters’ revelations of a French refusal to let aircraft carrying weapons to Israel fly over its territory, Donald Trump publicly attacked Paris, accusing him of having been « very uncooperative » in the war against Iran.

According to Reuters, which cites three consistent sources, in recent days France has denied Israel the use of its airspace for the transfer of US weapons destined for the ongoing conflict with Iran. The agency states that this would be a first since the beginning of the war. At this stage, however, there is no indication of a general closure of French airspace to any military transport to Israel. This would be a targeted refusal involving a specific operation.

The case took on another dimension on Tuesday with the US President’s reaction. On Truth Social, Donald Trump blamed France for not allowing the « airplanes to Israel, loaded with military equipment » over French territory. He added that Paris had been « very uncooperative » as part of the elimination of what he called the « Iranian butcher ».

This exit confirms that the file now exceeds the simple administrative or military framework. The French refusal, if officially confirmed, appears as a strong diplomatic gesture in a context of regional war where Western allies are under increasing pressure to align with Washington and Israel’s choices.

Nevertheless, nuance remains essential. Reuters does not report a French decision to close its airspace completely to military cargoes to Israel. The Agency refers to a one-time refusal concerning a specific arms transfer. It is this formulation that should be retained at this stage, in the absence of a detailed public announcement by the Élysée or the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

In substance, this episode illustrates the growing tensions between France and the US administration over the management of the conflict with Iran. By refusing this overflight, Paris seems to want to preserve a diplomatic margin and avoid appearing as an actor directly involved in the transport of military equipment to the regional theatre. On the other hand, Donald Trump seems to regard this choice as a lack of strategic solidarity in a war he intends to wage with the unequivocal support of his allies.

The exchange reveals a wider power ratio in the hollow. Behind the overflight clearance, the question of Western alignment with the ongoing war arises. France, without breaking with its partners, seems to seek to maintain an autonomous line. Washington, on the other hand, is impatient about European reluctance.

At this point, the established fact is therefore that, according to Reuters, France refused Israel the use of its airspace for a transfer of American weapons linked to the war against Iran. Donald Trump then publicly denounced this decision, accusing Paris of obstructing military support for Israel.