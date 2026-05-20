ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE, FINANCIAL CYCLES AND THE GLOBAL BRJ CYCLE INDEX

Between real technological revolution and systemic financial euphoria

The history of financial markets shows that the major technological revolutions almost always produce two simultaneous phenomena: a real transformation of the economic world and a speculative phase in which investors extrapolate this transformation far beyond what valuations can reasonably support.

Artificial intelligence now seems to be entering this critical area. Markets no longer discuss only the quality of the technology or its potential. They are beginning to integrate the idea of almost unlimited economic domination of the main players in the sector.

The BRJ Global Cycle Index

The BRJ Global Cycle Index is based on a probabilistic reading of financial cycles. Markets evolve according to successive psychological phases: accumulation, expansion, euphoria and then top systemic.

Zone BRJ Phase Description 0-20 Accumulation Under-evaluation and pessimism 20-50 Expansion Progressive growth 50-75 Advanced expansion Growing euphoria 75-90 Euphoria Multiple extremes 90-100 System top Decoupling of fundamentals

The IA sector now seems to evolve in an area between 78 and 88 on the BRJ Index, which historically corresponds to an advanced institutional euphoria phase.

Comparison with the 1999-2000 Internet bubble

In 1999-2000, investors paid extremely high multiples for sometimes unprofitable Internet companies. Today, AI leaders have huge real profits and cash flows, but valuations are also beginning to incorporate almost perfect growth assumptions.

Criteria 1999-2000 Current IA Observation Narrative Internet will change the world IA will transform the whole economy Revolutionary narrative Multiple CAs Very high Historically high Risk of compression Concentration Cisco, Oracle, Intel NVIDIA, Microsoft, Alphabet Focused leadership Profitability Low Very high Great difference

Conclusion

Artificial intelligence could transform the world as deeply as the Internet or electricity. But financial markets have a recurring tendency: first they underestimate technological revolutions, then they overestimate them brutally.

The BRJ Global Cycle Index today suggests that the IA sector is in an advanced phase of institutional euphoria. Profits are real, but valuations already reflect rarely sustainable economic perfection scenarios in market history.

Big bubbles are not born around absurd technologies. They are born around extraordinary truths… paid far too much.

Bernard Raymond Jabre — BRJ Global Cycle Framework