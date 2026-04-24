Press Review: Washington sets a truce under pressure between negotiation, southern front and media shock

White House puts Lebanese file at the centre of the game

In its April 24, 2026 edition,Al Akhbara three-week extension of the truce. The newspaper reports that Donald Trump wants to receive Joseph Aoun and Benjamin Netanyahu during this period. The same account states that Washington wants to help Lebanon protect itself from Hezbollah. According to the same source, Marco Rubio is confident in the possibility of a lasting agreement between Lebanon and Israel. The tone is therefore that of an acceleration desired by the United States. But this is not just a gesture of mediation.Al Akhbarpresents this sequence as an attempt to turn a fragile truce into a political gain. The news added that the ceasefire was still absent on the ground. It also claims that the resistance affected Israeli soldiers in two days. The contrast is clear. On the one hand, Washington talks about peace. On the other hand, the South remains caught in a military logic.

Al Jumhouriya24 April 2026 describes the second Lebanese-Israeli meeting in the White House as a formal step in the process. The newspaper reports that the Lebanese side was represented by the Lebanese ambassador in Washington, Nada Hamadeh Moawad. The Israeli side was led by Israeli ambassador Yechiel Leiter. Donald Trump, Marco Rubio and American officials were present. After the meeting, Trump said he was waiting for a meeting with Joseph Aoun and Benjamin Netanyahu. He also said that the Lebanese file seemed easier than other files. This sentence weighs heavily in the local climate. It gives the Lebanese file diplomatic test status. However, it also reduces the crisis to a security equation. According toAl JumhouriyaWashington links aid to Lebanon to the state’s ability to protect itself from Hezbollah. This approach places Beirut in a delicate position. Lebanon first calls for the cessation of attacks, Israeli withdrawal and stability in the South.

A announced truce, but still unstable terrain

Al Liwa24 April 2026 presents the Washington meeting as a stage related to the fate of the ceasefire. The newspaper states that the first ten-day phase was coming to an end. According to that reading, the Lebanese delegation was seeking a clear Israeli commitment. The aim was to prepare a new phase of dialogue on stability arrangements. This formulation shows that Beirut does not only want a break. Lebanon wants a framework. He also wants the violations to stop. The same newspaper insists on Marco Rubio’s role in welcoming the meeting. He also cited the climate of military and diplomatic competition between Lebanon and Israel. This point is central. Negotiations take place as the pressure on the ground continues. So the truce has not yet produced normalization. Rather, it becomes an instrument. Each part uses it to set the next discussion threshold.

Ad Diyarof 24 April 2026 gives a darker reading of the possibility of direct negotiation. The newspaper believes that the moment is impossible, because Lebanon remains divided. It refers to the occupation of fifty-five villages after their evacuation. He also mentioned the announcement that six hundred thousand inhabitants could not return quickly to their villages.Ad Diyarit added that old trees, including olive trees and oak trees, would have been cut. The newspaper talks about five hundred square kilometres occupied. Finally, he cites the continuation of the bombings and assassinations. This material alters the sense of truce. In this account, it does not yet protect civilians. Nor does it guarantee the return of displaced persons. Thus, the real one is not just the Washington meeting. It is also the gap between diplomatic language and life imposed on the South.

Riyadh is trying to get the three presidencies back together

The US file is accompanied by a visible Saudi movement.Al Sharqapril 24, 2026, reports a tour of Prince Yazid bin Farhan in Beirut. The newspaper reports that he conducted a political evaluation before the second negotiating session in Washington. He adds that an appeal took place between Nabih Berri and Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan. The exchange focused on developments in Lebanon and the region. It also concerned the continuation of Israeli attacks. Saudi interest is therefore aimed at two plans. The first is external, with the cessation of attacks. The second is internal, with the need to unify the Lebanese position. In this context, the strength of the state becomes an immediate issue. Joseph Aoun, Nabih Berri and Nawaf Salam are placed under the same constraint. They must defend a national line while avoiding an internal political rupture.

Al Akhbar24 April 2026 talks about a Saudi initiative to reconcile the three presidencies and protect the government. The newspaper says Riyadh wants to avoid a fall of the executive led by Nawaf Salam. He presents the visit of Yazid bin Farhan as a message addressed to Baabda, Ain al-Tinah and Serail. The newspaper adds that the aim is to preserve stability and unify the Lebanese position in the face of negotiations. This reading gives the Saudi movement a guard function. This is not just mediation. It’s also about preventing emptiness. In today’s press, this dimension often returns. The external truce cannot stand if the executive becomes fragile. Moreover, Lebanon needs a clear mandate to negotiate. Without this mandate, every concession or refusal risks becoming an internal crisis.

Amal Khalil turns the truce into a case for protecting journalists

The death of journalist Amal Khalil occupies a major place in the newspapers of 24 April 2026.Al Akhbardevotes his front page and interior pages to his funeral procession. The newspaper talks about a ceremony to the tune of activists and a candle that doesn’t turn off. He also reports a mobilization of his colleagues in front of the newspaper’s offices in Beirut. The text evokes the anger of journalists at the targeting of press teams. He claims that these attacks violate the guarantees granted to journalists in times of conflict. The fact becomes a political fact. It obliges the government to qualify violations. It also places the issue of impunity at the centre of the debate. The truce is no longer evaluated solely from military lines. It is judged on the safety of civilians, first aid workers and journalists.

Al Binaof 24 April 2026 reports that Amal Khalil was buried in Bissariyeh after being touched during his work in Tayri. According to the newspaper, she first escaped a first strike. She then took refuge in a house, before another strike on the building. The newspaper claims that she remained under the rubble for seven hours. He adds that the rescue was prevented from arriving.Al Sharqof 24 April 2026 quotes Nawaf Salam. The Prime Minister calls the targeting of journalists and the hindrance to war crimes relief. He claims that Lebanon will monitor these cases before the relevant international bodies. This position adds a legal aspect to the front page. It turns national emotion into a possible procedure. It also puts the government in the face of a test. It must document, seize and follow.

Iran’s shadow and the human cost of war

Annaharof 24 April 2026 summarizes the background with a formula on the impasse between war and peace. The newspaper links the Lebanese scene to the face-to-face between the United States and Iran. It also places Trump’s direct sponsorship of the Lebanese-Israeli route in one. This layout shows that Lebanon is not isolated. His case is moving forward in a heavy regional moment.Ad Diyaron 24 April 2026 Pakistani efforts to bring Washington and Tehran together were mentioned. He talks about ideas related to the Strait of Ormuz and the maritime blockade. The message is clear. The truce in Lebanon also depends on regional temperature. The higher the tension around Iran, the more sensitive the Lebanese case becomes. Conversely, any opening between Washington and Tehran can widen the Beirut margin.

Al 3arabi Al Jadidof 24 April 2026 further expands the table. The newspaper devotes a file to white phosphorus used in the South. He mentions more than 48 affected villages since the offensive resumed in March. He also recalls that the previous war had already counted two hundred and fifty attacks on white phosphorus. The journal describes effects on health, the environment, agriculture and natural resources. This brings the debate back to its core. The Lebanese priority remains the protection of the territory and the inhabitants.Al Sharqof 24 April 2026 also reports a Lebanese approach to the Human Rights Council, based on documentation from the Ministry of Information. This movement complements the Washington negotiations. It shows that Beirut is looking for two ways at the same time. A political path, to stabilize the truce. An international way to document violations.