Beirut under tension: filtered neighbourhoods, suspected displaced persons, Lebanon facing the risk of parallel protections

À Beyrouth, l’extension des frappes et l’arrivée massive de déplacés alimentent filtrages de quartiers, soupçons et logiques de protection locale. Sans basculer encore dans un ordre milicien formel, la capitale libanaise affronte un risque croissant de fragmentation sécuritaire, où la peur redessine l’accès à la ville commune.
وقد صاغت فرنسا اقتراحا بإنهاء الحرب في لبنان، وفقا لما ذكره أكسيوس. وقال إن النص، الذي نظرت فيه الولايات المتحدة وإسرائيل، سيوفر خطوة غير مسبوقة: اعتراف الحكومة اللبنانية بإسرائيل. وتأتي هذه المبادرة مع قيام إسرائيل بإعداد أرض هجومية إلى الجنوب من الليطاني ولبنان يمران بإحدى أكثر مراحل الحرب الأخيرة فتكا.
France has drafted a proposal to end the war in Lebanon, according to Axios. The text, considered by the United States and Israel, would provide for an unprecedented step: the recognition of Israel by the Lebanese government. This initiative comes as Israel prepares a land offensive south of the Litani and Lebanon goes through one of the most deadly phases of the recent war.
À Beyrouth, l’extension des frappes et l’arrivée massive de déplacés alimentent filtrages de quartiers, soupçons et logiques de protection locale. Sans basculer encore dans un ordre milicien formel, la capitale libanaise affronte un risque croissant de fragmentation sécuritaire, où la peur redessine l’accès à la ville commune.
وقد صاغت فرنسا اقتراحا بإنهاء الحرب في لبنان، وفقا لما ذكره أكسيوس. وقال إن النص، الذي نظرت فيه الولايات المتحدة وإسرائيل، سيوفر خطوة غير مسبوقة: اعتراف الحكومة اللبنانية بإسرائيل. وتأتي هذه المبادرة مع قيام إسرائيل بإعداد أرض هجومية إلى الجنوب من الليطاني ولبنان يمران بإحدى أكثر مراحل الحرب الأخيرة فتكا.
France has drafted a proposal to end the war in Lebanon, according to Axios. The text, considered by the United States and Israel, would provide for an unprecedented step: the recognition of Israel by the Lebanese government. This initiative comes as Israel prepares a land offensive south of the Litani and Lebanon goes through one of the most deadly phases of the recent war.