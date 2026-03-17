In this editorial, François El Bacha reveals the illusion of an obvious military response to the Ormuz crisis. Behind the call to secure the Strait, he sees an attempt to pool the human costs of an escalation decided elsewhere, without a clear mandate, without an exit strategy or credible political framework.
The war already caused its first economic turmoil: rising oil, more expensive fertilizers, disturbed freight and risks on semiconductors. For Lebanon, which is a fragile and dollar-dependent importer, this shock threatens the prices of bread, electricity, medicines and the whole economy under stress.
In this editorial, François El Bacha reveals the illusion of an obvious military response to the Ormuz crisis. Behind the call to secure the Strait, he sees an attempt to pool the human costs of an escalation decided elsewhere, without a clear mandate, without an exit strategy or credible political framework.
The war already caused its first economic turmoil: rising oil, more expensive fertilizers, disturbed freight and risks on semiconductors. For Lebanon, which is a fragile and dollar-dependent importer, this shock threatens the prices of bread, electricity, medicines and the whole economy under stress.