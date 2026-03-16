The war already caused its first economic turmoil: rising oil, more expensive fertilizers, disturbed freight and risks on semiconductors. For Lebanon, which is a fragile and dollar-dependent importer, this shock threatens the prices of bread, electricity, medicines and the whole economy under stress.
The war already caused its first economic turmoil: rising oil, more expensive fertilizers, disturbed freight and risks on semiconductors. For Lebanon, which is a fragile and dollar-dependent importer, this shock threatens the prices of bread, electricity, medicines and the whole economy under stress.