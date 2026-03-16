In this editorial, François El Bacha reveals the illusion of an obvious military response to the Ormuz crisis. Behind the call to secure the Strait, he sees an attempt to pool the human costs of an escalation decided elsewhere, without a clear mandate, without an exit strategy or credible political framework.
In this editorial, François El Bacha reveals the illusion of an obvious military response to the Ormuz crisis. Behind the call to secure the Strait, he sees an attempt to pool the human costs of an escalation decided elsewhere, without a clear mandate, without an exit strategy or credible political framework.