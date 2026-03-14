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France proposes an end to the war in Lebanon, with Israel’s recognition on the line

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Libnanews Translation Bot
L'auteur: Libnanews Translation Bot
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La France propose une issue à la guerre au Liban, avec la reconnaissance d’Israël en ligne de mire
La France propose une issue à la guerre au Liban, avec la reconnaissance d’Israël en ligne de mire
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تقترح فرنسا إنهاء الحرب في لبنان مع اعتراف إسرائيل على الخط
تقترح فرنسا إنهاء الحرب في لبنان مع اعتراف إسرائيل على الخط
Libnanews Translation Bot
Libnanews Translation Bot

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