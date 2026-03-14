France proposes an end to the war in Lebanon, with Israel’s recognition on the line

In Beirut, the expansion of strikes and the massive influx of internally displaced persons fuel neighbourhood filtering, suspicion and logic of local protection. The Lebanese capital is facing a growing risk of security fragmentation, without any change in formal militia order, where fear is re-establishing access to the common city.
À Beyrouth, l’extension des frappes et l’arrivée massive de déplacés alimentent filtrages de quartiers, soupçons et logiques de protection locale. Sans basculer encore dans un ordre milicien formel, la capitale libanaise affronte un risque croissant de fragmentation sécuritaire, où la peur redessine l’accès à la ville commune.
وقد صاغت فرنسا اقتراحا بإنهاء الحرب في لبنان، وفقا لما ذكره أكسيوس. وقال إن النص، الذي نظرت فيه الولايات المتحدة وإسرائيل، سيوفر خطوة غير مسبوقة: اعتراف الحكومة اللبنانية بإسرائيل. وتأتي هذه المبادرة مع قيام إسرائيل بإعداد أرض هجومية إلى الجنوب من الليطاني ولبنان يمران بإحدى أكثر مراحل الحرب الأخيرة فتكا.
In Beirut, the expansion of strikes and the massive influx of internally displaced persons fuel neighbourhood filtering, suspicion and logic of local protection. The Lebanese capital is facing a growing risk of security fragmentation, without any change in formal militia order, where fear is re-establishing access to the common city.
À Beyrouth, l’extension des frappes et l’arrivée massive de déplacés alimentent filtrages de quartiers, soupçons et logiques de protection locale. Sans basculer encore dans un ordre milicien formel, la capitale libanaise affronte un risque croissant de fragmentation sécuritaire, où la peur redessine l’accès à la ville commune.
وقد صاغت فرنسا اقتراحا بإنهاء الحرب في لبنان، وفقا لما ذكره أكسيوس. وقال إن النص، الذي نظرت فيه الولايات المتحدة وإسرائيل، سيوفر خطوة غير مسبوقة: اعتراف الحكومة اللبنانية بإسرائيل. وتأتي هذه المبادرة مع قيام إسرائيل بإعداد أرض هجومية إلى الجنوب من الليطاني ولبنان يمران بإحدى أكثر مراحل الحرب الأخيرة فتكا.