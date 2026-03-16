In this second part, René Naba analyses the return of Erik Prince and the role of private military companies in Saudi and Gulf security. Between Blackwater, Vinell Arabia, electronic dams and Israeli-Western alliances, the article sheds light on geopolitical, military and strategic logics at work in the region.
In this second part, René Naba analyses the return of Erik Prince and the role of private military companies in Saudi and Gulf security. Between Blackwater, Vinell Arabia, electronic dams and Israeli-Western alliances, the article sheds light on geopolitical, military and strategic logics at work in the region.