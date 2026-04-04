In this time of Easter, it is difficult to address simple vows as if the world were going well, as if our region were not overwhelmed, as if the peoples of the Middle East had not crossed, once again, their share of fire, mourning and anguish. However, it may be precisely in such moments that these words must be said. Happy Easter. Not by convenience. But because we must continue to wish the light where the darkness has settled too long.
In this time of Easter, it is difficult to address simple vows as if the world were going well, as if our region were not overwhelmed, as if the peoples of the Middle East had not crossed, once again, their share of fire, mourning and anguish. However, it may be precisely in such moments that these words must be said. Happy Easter. Not by convenience. But because we must continue to wish the light where the darkness has settled too long.